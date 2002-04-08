Bechtle Increases Network Visibility and Security of Client Devices with Progress

German MSP Bechtle IT System House Bonn/Cologne leverages the powerful REST API of Progress WhatsUp Gold monitoring software to automatically detect new devices and improve the efficiency, security and performance of client networks

BEDFORD, Mass., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress ( PRGS), the trusted provider of infrastructure software, today announced that Bechtle IT System House Bonn/Cologne is leveraging Progress® WhatsUp® Gold , the award-winning IT infrastructure monitoring software, to monitor thousands of devices within its client network and to automatically detect new ones, reducing operational risks and keeping customer satisfaction high.



In today’s world of hybrid work environments and surging cloud usage, broad infrastructure visibility has never been more critical. Infrastructure and operations teams need to quickly make crucial decisions, combat security threats from all sides and manage an unprecedented number of connected endpoints.

Bechtle IT System House Bonn/Cologne—part of of the Bechtle Group, one of Europe’s leading IT providers—is serving customers from the industrial, trade, financial and public sectors. A longtime Progress customer, the system integrator and managed service provider uses WhatsUp Gold to monitor client environments and found that customers didn’t always alert them when new devices needed to be monitored—a major issue as firewalls would block automatic scans from picking them up.

Using the modern, native REST API of WhatsUp Gold, Bechtle automated the continuous discovery of new endpoints by comparing the customer’s asset database with the devices under management. When an unmonitored device is identified, the customer receives a notification via email.

“WhatsUp Gold has a great interface, is easy to use, and provides a bulletproof way to monitor the devices and keep track of what’s going on with our customers’ networks,” said Janus Dyckhoff, System Engineer, Bechtle IT System House Bonn/Cologne. “It is a critical part of our business and would be a big challenge to efficiently monitor the many devices we manage, without it.”

After implementing the automation framework to eliminate potential network blind spots, Bechtle provided enhanced customer service to its clients and ensured that a lack of information from customers doesn’t lead to network and security issues.

“The explosion of connected devices in the typical enterprise along with the increase of hybrid deployments creates new challenges for IT operations teams,” said Jason Dover, VP, Product Strategy, Enterprise Application Experience, Progress. “Identifying what’s connected to your ecosystem and how it’s being used is only half the battle. Ensuring availability, optimal performance and that users are getting the best application experience possible when they access services is the ultimate goal. Progress solves this with WhatsUp Gold by equipping IT operations with a solution that is trusted across thousands of customers, easy to use and increases efficiency. We’re happy to see the joint customer value we have been able to create with Bechtle achieved and are committed to helping organizations on this journey.”

WhatsUp Gold IT infrastructure monitoring software empowers small and midsize businesses and enterprises to continuously monitor and manage their services and applications, ensuring high levels of performance and availability. That is why WhatsUp Gold monitoring software was named a 2021 “Network Monitoring Emotional Footprint Champion” by SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group, and regularly receives high marks from peer-to-peer review sites such as G2.

For more information, read the Bechtle case study here.

