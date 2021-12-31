Tamarack Advisers, LP Buys Tenet Healthcare Corp, Humana Inc, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Sells Henry Schein Inc, Patterson Inc, Perrigo Co PLC

New Purchases: HUM, BMRN, VTRS, MRK, MCK, SMG, BAX, CVS, JAZZ, INMD, XBI, TCNNF, CI, VRNOF, UNH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tenet Healthcare Corp, Humana Inc, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Viatris Inc, Cerus Corp, sells Henry Schein Inc, Patterson Inc, Perrigo Co PLC, , Medtronic PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tamarack Advisers, LP. As of 2021Q4, Tamarack Advisers, LP owns 46 stocks with a total value of $242 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) - 200,000 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 166.67% Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX) - 240,000 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36% Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 125,000 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.5% Bioventus Inc (BVS) - 875,000 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.29% SI-BONE Inc (SIBN) - 550,000 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.50%

Tamarack Advisers, LP initiated holding in Humana Inc. The purchase prices were between $384.96 and $469.02, with an estimated average price of $443.48. The stock is now traded at around $423.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tamarack Advisers, LP initiated holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.72 and $91.47, with an estimated average price of $82.84. The stock is now traded at around $91.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tamarack Advisers, LP initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.09 and $14.68, with an estimated average price of $13.35. The stock is now traded at around $15.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tamarack Advisers, LP initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $76.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tamarack Advisers, LP initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.21 and $248.9, with an estimated average price of $220.27. The stock is now traded at around $273.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tamarack Advisers, LP initiated holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The purchase prices were between $134 and $176.89, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $144.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tamarack Advisers, LP added to a holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp by 166.67%. The purchase prices were between $61.02 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $73.32. The stock is now traded at around $82.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.22%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tamarack Advisers, LP added to a holding in Cerus Corp by 1233.33%. The purchase prices were between $5.97 and $7.93, with an estimated average price of $6.75. The stock is now traded at around $5.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tamarack Advisers, LP added to a holding in Bioventus Inc by 82.29%. The purchase prices were between $12.37 and $16.77, with an estimated average price of $14.19. The stock is now traded at around $12.337500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 875,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tamarack Advisers, LP added to a holding in SI-BONE Inc by 37.50%. The purchase prices were between $18.75 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $21.51. The stock is now traded at around $20.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tamarack Advisers, LP added to a holding in Green Thumb Industries Inc by 650.00%. The purchase prices were between $18.38 and $27.11, with an estimated average price of $22.03. The stock is now traded at around $20.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tamarack Advisers, LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $24.89 and $26.54, with an estimated average price of $25.68.

Tamarack Advisers, LP sold out a holding in ICU Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $220.96 and $247.44, with an estimated average price of $233.71.

Tamarack Advisers, LP sold out a holding in Steris PLC. The sale prices were between $206.02 and $245.17, with an estimated average price of $228.98.

Tamarack Advisers, LP sold out a holding in Talkspace Inc. The sale prices were between $1.84 and $3.95, with an estimated average price of $2.82.

Tamarack Advisers, LP sold out a holding in DermTech Inc. The sale prices were between $15.79 and $33.77, with an estimated average price of $23.75.

Tamarack Advisers, LP sold out a holding in Envista Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $37.73 and $46.74, with an estimated average price of $41.18.