Tamarack Advisers, LP Buys Tenet Healthcare Corp, Humana Inc, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Sells Henry Schein Inc, Patterson Inc, Perrigo Co PLC

Just now
Investment company Tamarack Advisers, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Tenet Healthcare Corp, Humana Inc, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Viatris Inc, Cerus Corp, sells Henry Schein Inc, Patterson Inc, Perrigo Co PLC, , Medtronic PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tamarack Advisers, LP. As of 2021Q4, Tamarack Advisers, LP owns 46 stocks with a total value of $242 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Tamarack Advisers, LP
  1. Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) - 200,000 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 166.67%
  2. Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX) - 240,000 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36%
  3. Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 125,000 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.5%
  4. Bioventus Inc (BVS) - 875,000 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.29%
  5. SI-BONE Inc (SIBN) - 550,000 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.50%
New Purchase: Humana Inc (HUM)

Tamarack Advisers, LP initiated holding in Humana Inc. The purchase prices were between $384.96 and $469.02, with an estimated average price of $443.48. The stock is now traded at around $423.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)

Tamarack Advisers, LP initiated holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.72 and $91.47, with an estimated average price of $82.84. The stock is now traded at around $91.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Tamarack Advisers, LP initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.09 and $14.68, with an estimated average price of $13.35. The stock is now traded at around $15.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Tamarack Advisers, LP initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $76.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: McKesson Corp (MCK)

Tamarack Advisers, LP initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.21 and $248.9, with an estimated average price of $220.27. The stock is now traded at around $273.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)

Tamarack Advisers, LP initiated holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The purchase prices were between $134 and $176.89, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $144.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)

Tamarack Advisers, LP added to a holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp by 166.67%. The purchase prices were between $61.02 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $73.32. The stock is now traded at around $82.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.22%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Cerus Corp (CERS)

Tamarack Advisers, LP added to a holding in Cerus Corp by 1233.33%. The purchase prices were between $5.97 and $7.93, with an estimated average price of $6.75. The stock is now traded at around $5.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Bioventus Inc (BVS)

Tamarack Advisers, LP added to a holding in Bioventus Inc by 82.29%. The purchase prices were between $12.37 and $16.77, with an estimated average price of $14.19. The stock is now traded at around $12.337500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 875,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SI-BONE Inc (SIBN)

Tamarack Advisers, LP added to a holding in SI-BONE Inc by 37.50%. The purchase prices were between $18.75 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $21.51. The stock is now traded at around $20.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Green Thumb Industries Inc (GTBIF)

Tamarack Advisers, LP added to a holding in Green Thumb Industries Inc by 650.00%. The purchase prices were between $18.38 and $27.11, with an estimated average price of $22.03. The stock is now traded at around $20.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (MSON)

Tamarack Advisers, LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $24.89 and $26.54, with an estimated average price of $25.68.

Sold Out: ICU Medical Inc (ICUI)

Tamarack Advisers, LP sold out a holding in ICU Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $220.96 and $247.44, with an estimated average price of $233.71.

Sold Out: Steris PLC (STE)

Tamarack Advisers, LP sold out a holding in Steris PLC. The sale prices were between $206.02 and $245.17, with an estimated average price of $228.98.

Sold Out: Talkspace Inc (TALK)

Tamarack Advisers, LP sold out a holding in Talkspace Inc. The sale prices were between $1.84 and $3.95, with an estimated average price of $2.82.

Sold Out: DermTech Inc (DMTK)

Tamarack Advisers, LP sold out a holding in DermTech Inc. The sale prices were between $15.79 and $33.77, with an estimated average price of $23.75.

Sold Out: Envista Holdings Corp (NVST)

Tamarack Advisers, LP sold out a holding in Envista Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $37.73 and $46.74, with an estimated average price of $41.18.



