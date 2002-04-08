Jamf and Google Cloud Partner to Provide Users with Advanced Security, Management and Employee Productivity

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf ( JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, today announced a new integration with Google Cloud’s zero trust access solution, BeyondCorp Enterprise, bringing macOS compliance to Apple administrators using Jamf and Google Cloud. This collaboration supports and encourages employee choice initiatives, as it equips administrators with the ability to provide more security capabilities to users outside of their company’s internal network perimeter. Through this partnership, customers can ensure that only trusted users from managed computers are appropriately accessing Google Workspace and other resources protected by Google Cloud’s BeyondCorp Enterprise.



As a member of the BeyondCorp Alliance , Jamf provides another competitive advantage to organizations adopting employee choice programs and leveraging enterprise security solutions, without compromising the user experience. Combining the ecosystem management strengths of both companies, this integration is especially useful for organizations with Apple devices and Google Cloud infrastructure.

With many employees working remotely, it’s important for admins to ensure users are protected and can access corporate resources from wherever they choose to work. Jamf provides admins with the ability to monitor the security status of company devices, ensuring the device and corporate information is protected. This new integration with BeyondCorp Enterprise offers admins the ability to leverage device signal information from Jamf to create and configure policies that provide secure access to corporate resources and protect sensitive information.

In addition, Jamf also integrates with Google Identity through a new workflow that provides IT admins an efficient way to create Mac accounts with a Google username and password. Recently, Jamf announced that through this integration, a user’s cloud password is kept in sync with their Mac password, making it easy to access the resources they need to be productive with one set of credentials.

“With today’s mobile workforce, organizations need to manage and secure company devices while providing end users with a seamless experience that powers them no matter where they are working from,” said Nick Amundsen, senior vice president of strategy, Jamf. “These integrations with Google Cloud help Jamf customers advance security, management and employee productivity by giving end users the power to leverage both Jamf and Google Cloud to gain immediate and secure access to the resources and apps they need to be productive.”

“As more organizations shift to work from anywhere models, businesses must adopt enhanced security measures to stay ahead of next generation threats,” said Prashant Jain, Product Manager at Google Cloud. “Through our partnership with Jamf, we are actively addressing the need for increased security and access management to keep mobile workforces safe and are delivering on our zero trust security vision.”

To learn more about the Jamf and Google partnership, visit: https://www.jamf.com/integrations/google/ .

