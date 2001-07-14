ACI™ Introduces SureStep® Sketch, an Advanced Mobile-First Floorplan Solution

ACI™, a leading provider of workflow solutions for the valuation industry for nearly 40 years and a member of the First American (NYSE: FAF) family of companies, today introduced %3Cb%3ESureStep%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Sketch%3C%2Fb%3E, an innovative, data-driven floorplan solution that allows appraisers, inspectors and real estate agents to create accurate floorplans in the field. The property data captured in the floorplan sketch (number of rooms, floors, dimensions, etc.) is automatically fed directly into an appraisal or property report, saving time and reducing rekeying errors.

With SureStep Sketch, real estate professionals can begin projects in the field and then easily edit and manage them later on any device, including smart phones, tablets, and desktop computers. The intelligent compliance rules within SureStep Sketch enhance the consistency between the floorplan sketch and the corresponding data in the report, reducing steps for the user and potential discrepancies.

“SureStep Sketch digitizes and automates critical inputs in the appraisal process in both the field and the office. Users can walk through a house and build a floorplan using pre-defined shapes and labels, while simultaneously capturing key inspection data required for an appraisal or property report, all in an intuitive and easy-to-use application,” said Jeremy Staudenmaier, director of product at ACI. "This unique ‘floorplans-on-phones’ approach can eliminate discrepancies and inconsistences that are often the result of manually keying information from a paper document into a digital solution. The comprehensive metadata feature in SureStep Sketch enhances consistency between the data in appraisal forms and the sketches, reducing the need for back-and-forth with clients over quality issues, while enabling users to produce reports faster and with fewer errors.”

SureStep Sketch offers an innovative digital solution to a traditionally manual task and complies with current GSE requirements and proposed floorplan requirements, as well as providing compliance with American National Standards Institute standards.

About ACI

ACI specializes in creating innovative workflow solutions for real estate appraisers, appraisal management companies and financial institutions. Backed by analysis-driven tools and industry expertise, ACI’s cloud-based and enterprise software applications empower stakeholders with a streamlined approach to managing forms, rules and data, while operating with audit-ready transparency and compliance. Through visionary leadership and dedication to client service, ACI has served as a reliable and driving force in the valuation industry for nearly 40 years. Headquartered in Palm Coast, Florida, ACI is a member of the First American (NYSE: FAF) family of companies. For more information, visit %3Ci%3Ewww.aciweb.com%3C%2Fi%3E.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $9.2 billion in 2021, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2021, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the sixth consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at %3Ci%3Ewww.firstam.com%3C%2Fi%3E.

