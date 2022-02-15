Sollensys Corp Quantum Computing Threat: The Best Offense is an Even Better Defense

Sollensys Corp. has announced the completion of a preliminary validation test of a blockchain verification algorithm which is resistant to an attack by even the most sophisticated quantum computer

PALM BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Sollensys Corp (OTC PINK:SOLS), one of the first cybersecurity company's using blockchain, has announced the completion of a preliminary validation test of a blockchain verification algorithm which is resistant to an attack by even the most sophisticated quantum computer. The validation test, which utilized a form of lattice-based cryptography, was performed using a Sollensys Blockchain Archive ServerTM to secure a data cache of the size typically generated on a daily basis by a large banking corporation.

Read the Sollensys white paper, "The Impending Threat of Quantum Computing on Blockchain Security," now.

https://vimeo.com/674672136/517a1d1adb

Although quantum computing is not yet developed to a high technology readiness level, neither are the defenses against the algorithms that quantum computation promises. Recent advances in quantum computer hardware capabilities suggest a rapidly shifting landscape in which quantum computing poses a systemic threat to blockchain integrity and security viability.

"Today the Sollensys double blockchain technology represents the industry-leading approach for data security. Period. However, the rapidly evolving capability posed by quantum computers, especially if exploited by nefarious actors, is an emerging and salient threat for tomorrow," said Don Beavers, CEO of Sollensys Corp. "In order to proactively thwart such vulnerabilities, Sollensys is developing a portfolio of algorithms which are verifiably resistant to an attack by a quantum computer. These new capabilities will seamlessly integrate into our double blockchain protocols as an option for our clients who continue to require the highest levels of ongoing data security. Further, the development of cryptographic algorithms which are ‘quantum resistant' has been determined to be a national priority and Sollensys intends to be a leader in this space."

The new suite of quantum resistant cryptographic algorithms will be offered as an option on other Sollensys data security products.

ABOUT SOLLENSYS CORP

Sollensys Corp is a math, science, technology, and engineering solutions company offering products that ensure its clients' data integrity through collection, storage, and transmission. Our innovative flagship product is the Blockchain Archive Server, a turnkey, off-the-shelf, blockchain solution that works with virtually any hardware and software combinations currently used in commerce, without the need to replace or eliminate any part of the client's data security that is being utilized. The Company recently introduced its second product offering-the Regional Service Center-which offers small businesses the same state of the art technology previously available only to large or very well-funded companies.

The Blockchain Archive Server encrypts, fragments and distributes data across thousands of secure nodes every day, which makes it virtually impossible for hackers to compromise. Using blockchain technology, the Blockchain Archive Server maintains a redundant, secure and immutable backup of data. Redundant backups and the blockchain work together to assure not only the physical security of the database but also the integrity of the information held within.

The Blockchain Archive Server protects client data from "ransomware"-malicious software that infects your computer and displays messages demanding a fee to be paid for your system to work again. Blockchain technology is a leading-edge tool for data security, providing an added layer of security against data loss due to all types of software specifically designed to disrupt, damage, or gain unauthorized access to a computer system (i.e., malware).

Uniquely, the Blockchain Archive Server is a turn-key solution that can stand alone or seamlessly integrate into an existing data infrastructure to quickly recover from a cyber-attack. The Blockchain Archive Server is a server that comes pre-loaded with the blockchain-powered cybersecurity software, which can be delivered, installed and integrated into a client's computer systems with ease.

For more information please visit: https://www.sollensys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain information in this press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included herein are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). You should carefully consider these factors, risks and uncertainties described in, and other information contained in, the reports we file with or furnish to the SEC before making any investment decision with respect to our securities. Readers should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaim any such obligation) to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Investor Relations:

Sollensys Corp

866.438.7657

www.sollensys.com

[email protected]

https://business.facebook.com/Sollensys/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/sollensys-corp/

SOURCE: Sollensys Corp

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/688818/Sollensys-Corp-Quantum-Computing-Threat-The-Best-Offense-is-an-Even-Better-Defense



