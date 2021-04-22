Supernova Energy, Inc. Discusses its New Subsidiary Klir Sky, Inc.

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Supernova Energy, Inc. (OTC PINK:SPRN) ("SUPERNOVA" or the "Company") today, elaborates on its new subsidiary Klir Sky, Inc.

As announced in a previous release dated January 19, 2022- Supernova Energy, Inc. recently formed a majority owned subsidiary - Klir Sky, Inc. ("KLIR") (www.klirsky.com).

The entity was formed to enter the important space of greenhouse gas mitigation.

Mr. Nicholas Upchurch, CEO of Supernova Energy, Inc. and visionary founder of KLIR, Comments: "Greenhouse gas ("GHG") is a collection of natural elements and compounds such as nitrogen, hydrogen, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, methane and other volatile organic compounds ("VOCs"). We are developing a revolutionary Pollution Reduction as a Service ("PRaaS") that allows us to help known emitters of greenhouse gases lower their carbon footprint by destroying thousands of tons of emissions. We are committed to using our PRaaS to be a solution to the world's GHG emissions problem."

The US government has committed to a new target for the United States to achieve a 50-52 percent reduction from 2005 levels in economy-wide net greenhouse gas pollution in 2030.

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2021/04/22/fact-sheet-president-biden-sets-2030-greenhouse-gas-pollution-reduction-target-aimed-at-creating-good-paying-union-jobs-and-securing-u-s-leadership-on-clean-energy-technologies/

Our PRaaS uses revolutionary technology to collect, liquefy and process the harmful GHG's emitted by industrial smokestacks into usable forms. KLIR then sells the processed liquefied gas. The result is possible net zero emissions for our customers that can now claim carbon credits by reducing their carbon footprint while contributing to a future of clean air.

KLIR's PRaaS is powered by a revolutionary Gas Processing and Liquefaction System (GPLS) that we have the global exclusive rights to use for our purposes. KLIR is currently building our first GPL System to be deployed in the charcoal industry.

KLIR plans to service the following industries:

Charcoal Production (3.3% of 2019 greenhouse Gas emissions*) Estimated 71.2 million t for carbon dioxide and 1.3 million t for methane. This industry is a notoriously heavy emitter of GHG.

Electricity production (25 percent of 2019 greenhouse gas emissions*) - Electricity production generates the second largest share of greenhouse gas emissions. Approximately 62 percent of our electricity comes from burning fossil fuels, mostly coal and natural gas.

Heavy Industry (23 percent of 2019 greenhouse gas emissions*) - Greenhouse gas emissions from industry primarily come from burning fossil fuels for energy, as well as greenhouse gas emissions from certain chemical reactions necessary to produce goods from raw materials.

Commercial And Residential (13 percent of 2019 greenhouse gas emissions*) - Greenhouse gas emissions from businesses and homes arise primarily from fossil fuels burned for heat, the use of certain products that contain greenhouse gases, and the handling of waste.

*US EPA estimates

Mr. Upchurch further Commented: "The opportunity for KLIR is tremendous. We allow industries to reduce pollution and increase profits, this is a massive ground-breaking service we are happy to be offering for the first time. We believe our solution to the smokestack GHG problem will provide strong value for our Company and its shareholders. We look forward to executing our plan and sharing results as they are realized."

About Supernova Energy, Inc.

Supernova Energy, Inc. (OTC PINK:SPRN) is an American-based oil and gas production and exploration company with key holdings in Kansas and Kentucky. The Company's goal is to acquire economical leases in known oil and gas formations with a low cost of recovery. The strategy is to specialize in wellbore completion, re-completion, and workovers on existing oil and gas production. The Company is also in the business of greenhouse gas exhaust mitigation through its majority owned subsidiary, KLIR Sky, Inc. (www.klirsky.com).

