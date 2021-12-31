Atmos Capital Gestao De Recursos Ltda. Buys XP Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells Natura &Co Holding SA, Shopify Inc

- Added Positions: XP, MELI, CRM, GOOGL, AMZN,
- Reduced Positions: FB, SHOP, BABA, MSFT, DIS, SNOW,
- Sold Out: NTCO,
For the details of ATMOS CAPITAL GESTAO DE RECURSOS LTDA.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/atmos+capital+gestao+de+recursos+ltda./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ATMOS CAPITAL GESTAO DE RECURSOS LTDA.
- XP Inc (XP) - 5,018,730 shares, 16.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.23%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 44,650 shares, 15.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.05%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 37,591 shares, 14.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.96%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 369,905 shares, 14.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.94%
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 59,081 shares, 9.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 239.55%
Atmos Capital Gestao De Recursos Ltda. added to a holding in XP Inc by 82.23%. The purchase prices were between $27.88 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $34.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.58%. The holding were 5,018,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Atmos Capital Gestao De Recursos Ltda. added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 239.55%. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1155.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.55%. The holding were 59,081 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Atmos Capital Gestao De Recursos Ltda. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 49.50%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $209.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 206,201 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Natura &Co Holding SA (NTCO)
Atmos Capital Gestao De Recursos Ltda. sold out a holding in Natura &Co Holding SA. The sale prices were between $8.79 and $16.42, with an estimated average price of $12.05.
Here is the complete portfolio of ATMOS CAPITAL GESTAO DE RECURSOS LTDA.. Also check out:
1. ATMOS CAPITAL GESTAO DE RECURSOS LTDA.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. ATMOS CAPITAL GESTAO DE RECURSOS LTDA.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. ATMOS CAPITAL GESTAO DE RECURSOS LTDA.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ATMOS CAPITAL GESTAO DE RECURSOS LTDA. keeps buying