Appian Way Asset Management LP Buys Sylvamo Corp, Avery Dennison Corp, Valvoline Inc, Sells Huntsman Corp, Tyson Foods Inc, Berry Global Group Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Sylvamo Corp, Avery Dennison Corp, Valvoline Inc, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, PPG Industries Inc, sells Huntsman Corp, Tyson Foods Inc, Berry Global Group Inc, International Paper Co, Louisiana-Pacific Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Appian Way Asset Management LP. As of 2021Q4, Appian Way Asset Management LP owns 31 stocks with a total value of $232 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Sylvamo Corp (SLVM) - 869,101 shares, 10.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3320.98% Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) - 107,304 shares, 10.03% of the total portfolio. New Position Valvoline Inc (VVV) - 563,055 shares, 9.06% of the total portfolio. New Position West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG) - 191,489 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.04% Element Solutions Inc (ESI) - 748,073 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.13%

Appian Way Asset Management LP initiated holding in Avery Dennison Corp. The purchase prices were between $202.38 and $227.13, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $185.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.03%. The holding were 107,304 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Appian Way Asset Management LP initiated holding in Valvoline Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.35 and $37.39, with an estimated average price of $34.96. The stock is now traded at around $32.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.06%. The holding were 563,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Appian Way Asset Management LP initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.07 and $196.61, with an estimated average price of $184.83. The stock is now traded at around $165.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.74%. The holding were 82,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Appian Way Asset Management LP initiated holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.46 and $112.37, with an estimated average price of $106.43. The stock is now traded at around $121.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.79%. The holding were 100,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Appian Way Asset Management LP initiated holding in Celanese Corp. The purchase prices were between $148.94 and $172.91, with an estimated average price of $163.02. The stock is now traded at around $158.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 38,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Appian Way Asset Management LP initiated holding in MasTec Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.07 and $101.57, with an estimated average price of $91.56. The stock is now traded at around $92.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 69,802 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Appian Way Asset Management LP added to a holding in Sylvamo Corp by 3320.98%. The purchase prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08. The stock is now traded at around $39.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.15%. The holding were 869,101 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Appian Way Asset Management LP added to a holding in PPG Industries Inc by 549.22%. The purchase prices were between $144.01 and $172.44, with an estimated average price of $161.01. The stock is now traded at around $151.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.03%. The holding were 79,854 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Appian Way Asset Management LP added to a holding in Masco Corp by 393.67%. The purchase prices were between $55.87 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $64.92. The stock is now traded at around $58.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.31%. The holding were 178,707 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Appian Way Asset Management LP added to a holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd by 61.04%. The purchase prices were between $80.04 and $96.83, with an estimated average price of $86.59. The stock is now traded at around $97.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 191,489 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Appian Way Asset Management LP added to a holding in Element Solutions Inc by 51.13%. The purchase prices were between $22.09 and $26.22, with an estimated average price of $23.64. The stock is now traded at around $24.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 748,073 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Appian Way Asset Management LP added to a holding in DarioHealth Corp by 135.72%. The purchase prices were between $12.52 and $19.02, with an estimated average price of $15.22. The stock is now traded at around $8.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 511,987 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Appian Way Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Berry Global Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.04 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $67.54.

Appian Way Asset Management LP sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $44.57 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.18.

Appian Way Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $90.16 and $109.26, with an estimated average price of $100.88.

Appian Way Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Olin Corp. The sale prices were between $48.56 and $64.42, with an estimated average price of $56.24.

Appian Way Asset Management LP sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $69.15 and $81.02, with an estimated average price of $76.01.

Appian Way Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.