Corsair Capital Management, L.p. Buys Mirion Technologies Inc, LiveVox Holdings Inc, Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, Sells Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp, Match Group Inc, Vimeo Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Mirion Technologies Inc, LiveVox Holdings Inc, Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, Vacasa Inc, ArcLight Clean Transition Corp II, sells Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp, Match Group Inc, Vimeo Inc, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Corsair Capital Management, L.p.. As of 2021Q4, Corsair Capital Management, L.p. owns 91 stocks with a total value of $532 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CORSAIR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/corsair+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 1,185,093 shares, 9.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.14% Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) - 1,874,459 shares, 8.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.41% Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR) - 4,386,399 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.77% GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 349,877 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.64% Alight Inc (ALIT) - 2,186,672 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.33%

Corsair Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in LiveVox Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.39 and $6.84, with an estimated average price of $5.5. The stock is now traded at around $5.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 2,529,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corsair Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Vacasa Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.1 and $9.84, with an estimated average price of $8.09. The stock is now traded at around $7.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 491,348 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corsair Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 206,792 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corsair Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Juniper II Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.08 and $10.28, with an estimated average price of $10.15. The stock is now traded at around $10.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corsair Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Navitas Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $20.16, with an estimated average price of $16.03. The stock is now traded at around $11.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corsair Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in ReNew Energy Global PLC. The purchase prices were between $7.41 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $8.75. The stock is now traded at around $7.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 100,614 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corsair Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in Mirion Technologies Inc by 77.77%. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $10.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.78%. The holding were 4,386,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corsair Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in Ardagh Metal Packaging SA by 67.78%. The purchase prices were between $8.63 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.51. The stock is now traded at around $9.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 2,338,847 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corsair Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in Medallion Financial Corp by 214.76%. The purchase prices were between $5.8 and $9.1, with an estimated average price of $8.3. The stock is now traded at around $7.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 159,241 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corsair Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in Sonic Automotive Inc by 123.38%. The purchase prices were between $44 and $56.17, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $50.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 21,726 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corsair Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in Brighthouse Financial Inc by 144.96%. The purchase prices were between $46.17 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $51.29. The stock is now traded at around $57.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 15,687 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corsair Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in by 48.94%. The purchase prices were between $66.25 and $90.11, with an estimated average price of $82.35. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,695 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corsair Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $10.15.

Corsair Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $70.31 and $87, with an estimated average price of $78.13.

Corsair Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. The sale prices were between $9.7 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.86.

Corsair Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.79 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $9.83.

Corsair Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in LifeMD Inc. The sale prices were between $3.78 and $6.17, with an estimated average price of $4.69.