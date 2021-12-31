Yarra Square Partners LP Buys Gogo Inc, Atkore Inc, Blue Owl Capital Inc, Sells Playtika Holding Corp, Meta Platforms Inc, Vroom Inc

New Purchases: GOGO, ATKR, GAMB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Gogo Inc, Atkore Inc, Blue Owl Capital Inc, Fleetcor Technologies Inc, Gambling.com Group, sells Playtika Holding Corp, Meta Platforms Inc, Vroom Inc, Crown Holdings Inc, McAfee Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Yarra Square Partners LP. As of 2021Q4, Yarra Square Partners LP owns 19 stocks with a total value of $95 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 443,587 shares, 19.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.65% Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) - 58,196 shares, 10.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.20% Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) - 550,334 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.48% McAfee Corp (MCFE) - 286,280 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.18% Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) - 25,036 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.56%

Yarra Square Partners LP initiated holding in Gogo Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.29 and $17.47, with an estimated average price of $14.76. The stock is now traded at around $13.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.08%. The holding were 286,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yarra Square Partners LP initiated holding in Atkore Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.41 and $116.35, with an estimated average price of $102.05. The stock is now traded at around $107.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 19,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yarra Square Partners LP initiated holding in Gambling.com Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.49 and $16.7, with an estimated average price of $11.88. The stock is now traded at around $11.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 82,733 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yarra Square Partners LP added to a holding in Blue Owl Capital Inc by 22.48%. The purchase prices were between $14.2 and $17.86, with an estimated average price of $15.77. The stock is now traded at around $12.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 550,334 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yarra Square Partners LP added to a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc by 32.56%. The purchase prices were between $200.83 and $280.97, with an estimated average price of $238.04. The stock is now traded at around $244.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 25,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yarra Square Partners LP sold out a holding in Playtika Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $16.44 and $29.68, with an estimated average price of $22.16.

Yarra Square Partners LP sold out a holding in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III Inc. The sale prices were between $9.74 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $9.96.

Yarra Square Partners LP sold out a holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $73.73 and $103.57, with an estimated average price of $90.18.