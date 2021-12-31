Collaborative Holdings Management LP Buys Silvergate Capital Corp, Wolfspeed Inc, Domo Inc, Sells Sabre Corp, Rent-A-Center Inc, Open Lending Corp

- New Purchases: SI, WOLF, MP, MQ,
- Added Positions: DOMO, SKIN, AEHR, OPRX, APPS, RAMP, VNET, DRIO, EVLV,
- Reduced Positions: MGNI, ASPN,
- Sold Out: SABR, RCII, LPRO, ATY, LPSN, EVRI, TRMR, PCT,
For the details of Collaborative Holdings Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/collaborative+holdings+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Collaborative Holdings Management LP
- Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) - 1,533,440 shares, 15.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.11%
- Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) - 534,000 shares, 13.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.84%
- Domo Inc (DOMO) - 611,717 shares, 12.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.49%
- DarioHealth Corp (DRIO) - 1,489,304 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.76%
- The Beauty Health Co (SKIN) - 784,000 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 109.07%
Collaborative Holdings Management LP initiated holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $132.6 and $222.13, with an estimated average price of $172.09. The stock is now traded at around $129.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.6%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF)
Collaborative Holdings Management LP initiated holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.07 and $141.87, with an estimated average price of $112.22. The stock is now traded at around $106.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.5%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: MP Materials Corp (MP)
Collaborative Holdings Management LP initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.57 and $47.26, with an estimated average price of $39.66. The stock is now traded at around $43.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.19%. The holding were 225,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Marqeta Inc (MQ)
Collaborative Holdings Management LP initiated holding in Marqeta Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $33.25, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $11.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 330,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Domo Inc (DOMO)
Collaborative Holdings Management LP added to a holding in Domo Inc by 71.49%. The purchase prices were between $46.75 and $93.75, with an estimated average price of $72.97. The stock is now traded at around $49.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.19%. The holding were 611,717 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Beauty Health Co (SKIN)
Collaborative Holdings Management LP added to a holding in The Beauty Health Co by 109.07%. The purchase prices were between $20.7 and $29.49, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $14.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.05%. The holding were 784,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)
Collaborative Holdings Management LP added to a holding in Aehr Test Systems by 24.11%. The purchase prices were between $13.08 and $25.72, with an estimated average price of $19.63. The stock is now traded at around $14.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 1,533,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX)
Collaborative Holdings Management LP added to a holding in OptimizeRx Corp by 194.55%. The purchase prices were between $53.57 and $98, with an estimated average price of $75.28. The stock is now traded at around $48.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 162,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: LiveRamp Holdings Inc (RAMP)
Collaborative Holdings Management LP added to a holding in LiveRamp Holdings Inc by 31.60%. The purchase prices were between $43.78 and $57.24, with an estimated average price of $50.37. The stock is now traded at around $41.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 329,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Sabre Corp (SABR)
Collaborative Holdings Management LP sold out a holding in Sabre Corp. The sale prices were between $7.31 and $12.28, with an estimated average price of $9.51.Sold Out: Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII)
Collaborative Holdings Management LP sold out a holding in Rent-A-Center Inc. The sale prices were between $43.38 and $58.33, with an estimated average price of $49.84.Sold Out: Open Lending Corp (LPRO)
Collaborative Holdings Management LP sold out a holding in Open Lending Corp. The sale prices were between $21.2 and $35.18, with an estimated average price of $28.11.Sold Out: AcuityAds Holdings Inc (ATY)
Collaborative Holdings Management LP sold out a holding in AcuityAds Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $3.06 and $7.2, with an estimated average price of $4.66.Sold Out: LivePerson Inc (LPSN)
Collaborative Holdings Management LP sold out a holding in LivePerson Inc. The sale prices were between $33.86 and $60.32, with an estimated average price of $45.77.Sold Out: Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI)
Collaborative Holdings Management LP sold out a holding in Everi Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $19.1 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $22.71.
Here is the complete portfolio of Collaborative Holdings Management LP. Also check out:
1. Collaborative Holdings Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Collaborative Holdings Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Collaborative Holdings Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Collaborative Holdings Management LP keeps buying