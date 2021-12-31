Collaborative Holdings Management LP Buys Silvergate Capital Corp, Wolfspeed Inc, Domo Inc, Sells Sabre Corp, Rent-A-Center Inc, Open Lending Corp

New Purchases: SI, WOLF, MP, MQ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Silvergate Capital Corp, Wolfspeed Inc, Domo Inc, MP Materials Corp, The Beauty Health Co, sells Sabre Corp, Rent-A-Center Inc, Open Lending Corp, AcuityAds Holdings Inc, LivePerson Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Collaborative Holdings Management LP. As of 2021Q4, Collaborative Holdings Management LP owns 15 stocks with a total value of $244 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) - 1,533,440 shares, 15.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.11% Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) - 534,000 shares, 13.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.84% Domo Inc (DOMO) - 611,717 shares, 12.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.49% DarioHealth Corp (DRIO) - 1,489,304 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.76% The Beauty Health Co (SKIN) - 784,000 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 109.07%

Collaborative Holdings Management LP initiated holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $132.6 and $222.13, with an estimated average price of $172.09. The stock is now traded at around $129.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.6%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Collaborative Holdings Management LP initiated holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.07 and $141.87, with an estimated average price of $112.22. The stock is now traded at around $106.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.5%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Collaborative Holdings Management LP initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.57 and $47.26, with an estimated average price of $39.66. The stock is now traded at around $43.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.19%. The holding were 225,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Collaborative Holdings Management LP initiated holding in Marqeta Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $33.25, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $11.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 330,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Collaborative Holdings Management LP added to a holding in Domo Inc by 71.49%. The purchase prices were between $46.75 and $93.75, with an estimated average price of $72.97. The stock is now traded at around $49.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.19%. The holding were 611,717 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Collaborative Holdings Management LP added to a holding in The Beauty Health Co by 109.07%. The purchase prices were between $20.7 and $29.49, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $14.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.05%. The holding were 784,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Collaborative Holdings Management LP added to a holding in Aehr Test Systems by 24.11%. The purchase prices were between $13.08 and $25.72, with an estimated average price of $19.63. The stock is now traded at around $14.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 1,533,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Collaborative Holdings Management LP added to a holding in OptimizeRx Corp by 194.55%. The purchase prices were between $53.57 and $98, with an estimated average price of $75.28. The stock is now traded at around $48.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 162,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Collaborative Holdings Management LP added to a holding in LiveRamp Holdings Inc by 31.60%. The purchase prices were between $43.78 and $57.24, with an estimated average price of $50.37. The stock is now traded at around $41.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 329,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Collaborative Holdings Management LP sold out a holding in Sabre Corp. The sale prices were between $7.31 and $12.28, with an estimated average price of $9.51.

Collaborative Holdings Management LP sold out a holding in Rent-A-Center Inc. The sale prices were between $43.38 and $58.33, with an estimated average price of $49.84.

Collaborative Holdings Management LP sold out a holding in Open Lending Corp. The sale prices were between $21.2 and $35.18, with an estimated average price of $28.11.

Collaborative Holdings Management LP sold out a holding in AcuityAds Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $3.06 and $7.2, with an estimated average price of $4.66.

Collaborative Holdings Management LP sold out a holding in LivePerson Inc. The sale prices were between $33.86 and $60.32, with an estimated average price of $45.77.

Collaborative Holdings Management LP sold out a holding in Everi Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $19.1 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $22.71.