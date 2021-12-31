Cavalry Management Group, LLC Buys Micron Technology Inc, Broadcom Inc, Lam Research Corp, Sells Palo Alto Networks Inc, Analog Devices Inc, JD.com Inc

New Purchases: MU, AVGO, LRCX, AMAT, AMT, VZ, COMM, BEKE, NEP, AMSC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Micron Technology Inc, Broadcom Inc, Lam Research Corp, Applied Materials Inc, American Tower Corp, sells Palo Alto Networks Inc, Analog Devices Inc, JD.com Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Roku Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cavalry Management Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Cavalry Management Group, LLC owns 36 stocks with a total value of $880 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 966,284 shares, 10.22% of the total portfolio. New Position Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 339,845 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.98% Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 418,574 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.14% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 85,778 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. New Position Lyft Inc (LYFT) - 1,323,935 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.77%

Cavalry Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $96.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.22%. The holding were 966,284 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cavalry Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $602.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.48%. The holding were 85,778 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cavalry Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $593.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 36,559 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cavalry Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $139.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 165,092 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cavalry Management Group, LLC initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $233.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 83,102 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cavalry Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 288,714 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cavalry Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 49.98%. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $173.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 339,845 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cavalry Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Lyft Inc by 55.77%. The purchase prices were between $37.46 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $46.58. The stock is now traded at around $43.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 1,323,935 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cavalry Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 56.13%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $300.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 136,149 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cavalry Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Five9 Inc by 569.79%. The purchase prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $136.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 113,321 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cavalry Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64.

Cavalry Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25.

Cavalry Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04.

Cavalry Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9.

Cavalry Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54.

Cavalry Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61.