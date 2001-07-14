TIDAL is now available in the UAE

Today, global music and entertainment streaming service, TIDAL, is available for music fans and artists in the UAE. Launched in 2015, this is the first time the global platform will be available in the region. Music fans never have to miss a beat by listening to their favourite artists with HiFi sound. For artists, TIDAL offers new ways to get paid to help them create on their own terms with support from fans.

For Music Fans

TIDAL offers two listening options for fans to choose from: TIDAL HiFi, and TIDAL HiFi Plus. Subscribers have access to the same catalogue of over 80 million songs and expertly curated playlists, witheach tier having its own set of perks:

For $11/month, HiFi Plus features everything the HiFi tier offers, in addition the introduction of fan-centered royalties and direct-to-artist payouts. HiFi Plus will also continue to provide access to the best-in-class immersive sound formats (Dolby Atmos Music & Sony 360 Audio Recordings) and Master Quality Authenticated (MQA), alongside early access to exclusive offerings and future features. TIDAL Family: Enjoy music on up to six accounts for $8.50/month for Family HiFi or $17/month for Family HiFi Plus.

"TIDAL launching in the UAE gives my fans a new platform to listen and enjoy my music with high quality sound," said Ragheb Alama, singer and composer. "I'm excited to see TIDAL help fans support their favourite artists in new ways with features like direct-to-artist payments because for any artist, our fans' support is the reason we make music."

For Artists

As an artist-first+platform, tools to uplift the artist experience are at the core of TIDAL:

Direct-to-artist payouts program (available now): gives artists an additional source of revenue from streaming, so they can benefit directly from their biggest fans on TIDAL. Each month, a percentage of HiFi Plus subscribers' membership fees will be directed towards their top streamed artist, which they will see in their activity feed.

gives artists an additional source of revenue from streaming, so they can benefit directly from their biggest fans on TIDAL. Each month, a percentage of HiFi Plus subscribers' membership fees will be directed towards their top streamed artist, which they will see in their activity feed. Fan-centered royalties (starting later this year): means royalties will be paid based on the actual streaming activity of an individual HiFi Plus subscriber, as opposed to the industry standard of aggregating streams.

In addition to the broad catalogue of songs to choose from, TIDAL members will have access to regularly updated playlists showcasing local artists including new music across genres including pop, dance, and electronic.

“The UAE is multicultural, has a strong music culture, and is a leader in bringing world-class entertainment to music fans,” said Chief Operating Officer of TIDAL, Lior Tibon. “Fans can now listen to music and support their favourite artists at the same time as TIDAL continues to extend support for artists with new ways to get paid. We’re excited to support the music culture in the UAE and further put fans and artists' experiences first.”

TIDAL is available for download for Android devices through Play+Store and iOS via the App+Store.

About TIDAL

TIDAL is a global music and entertainment streaming platform that aims to create a sustainable, artist-first and fan-centric business model for the music industry. With innovative experimental features like direct-to-artist payouts and fan-centred royalties, TIDAL is empowering artists to redefine their place in the music industry.

Available in 61 countries, the streaming service has more than 80 million songs and 350,000 high-quality videos in its catalogue, along with original video series, podcasts, thousands of expertly curated playlists, and artist discovery via TIDAL Rising. TIDAL is available in Free, HiFi, and HiFi Plus tiers, with the HiFi Plus membership offering access to immersive audio features like Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) recordings, Dolby Atmos Music, and Sony’s 360 Reality Audio recordings.

TIDAL is part of Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ), a global technology company with a focus on financial services.

For more information, please visit www.tidal.com.

