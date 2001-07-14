Similarweb to Add Mobile Market Data from App Annie, Bringing Together Digital Insights from Web and Mobile App Leaders for the First Time in a Single Platform

Similarweb (NYSE: SMWB), a leading digital intelligence company, announced a data licensing alliance with App Annie, a leading mobile data and analytics company. Under the agreement, Similarweb will license an important set of App Annie’s mobile application market data for incorporation into a new product module in Similarweb’s product suite.

For the first time, companies will be able to purchase industry-leading web and mobile app market estimates from a single vendor, enabling them to get a holistic view of digital activity. The new offering, which is expected to be available in Q2, will deliver a powerful competitive advantage as companies look to accelerate their digital growth by optimizing their digital strategy across both web and apps.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to work more closely with App Annie, with their history of leadership in mobile app insights. We’ve been impressed by the quality and accuracy of their data, as well as their careful and considered approach to data collection, which, like Similarweb, is based on high standards of privacy protection and compliance. By bringing together our respective industry-leading data, we will deliver an even more accurate, more comprehensive view of the digital world – a powerful offering that will improve the insight and competitive advantage we create for our customers,” said Benjamin Seror, Chief Product Officer, Similarweb.

The new product module will include essential mobile app metrics from App Annie, such as monthly active users, installed base, sessions, and more.

