CBD Global Sciences Legacy Distribution Experiences Better Than Expected Launch of Rap Snacks in the Colorado Market

DENVER, CO, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – CBD Global Sciences, Inc. ( CBDNF) (CSE: CBDN) (Frankfurt:GS3), “CBD Global” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the successful launch of Rap Snacks in the Colorado market that exceeded first week sales expectations. Within the first week of sales to the first few hundred of over 5000 stores in the Colorado and Wyoming markets the team sold through its first order of RAP SNACKS® and has placed additional and larger orders as demand for the tasty snack grows exponentially. Within the first couple of days into its soft launch store owners gobbled up all the inventory forcing a reorder of the product to continue to introduce Colorado and parts of Wyoming to Rap Snacks. Shortly after the launch of the snack product, the Oowee Lemonade made its way into the distribution channel with the same positive response for the new products.

Brad Wyatt, CEO of CBD Global Sciences, said, “We are excited to have the opportunity to work with James Lindsay and his team at Rap Snacks, they’ve created an incredible product. This and other activities at Legacy Distribution will present a nice uptick in revenues for our company. Every week we add new brands to the lineup, focused on brands that will sell through rapidly, both CBD and non-CBD products.”

ABOUT RAP SNACKS®

RAP SNACKS® was founded in 1994 by James Lindsay, the founder and current CEO of Rap Snacks. He and his team has created a synergy between well-known and ‘up and coming’ hip-hop artists by developing for each artist their own special flavor and branding. The snack bags have an artistic rendition of the hip-hop artist on the front of the bag with each having its own special flavor. On the back of each bag is a QR code which allows the consumer to get a special message from the artist.

James Lindsay has had two passions from day one, there was never any doubt that Lindsay’s career would incorporate both food and music. “As a kid, I considered myself a snack food connoisseur,” Lindsay says. Like some sort of snack-mad scientist, he would often take various types of chips and mix them together in one bag in search of the next great flavor, to keep one step ahead of what was currently on the market. “I just think that hip-hop is so open, it has no limitations. And it connects with different brands and products right now because it’s dominant. It’s the most dominant category in music right now. Everybody’s rapping now. No matter what color you are, what’s your background, everybody’s rapping. It’s a way to express yourself in a very truthful and honest manner.”

Previous artists featured among Rap Snacks lineup include Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Master P, Meek Mill, Yung Joc, Bell Biv Devoe, Baby, Big Tymers, Pretty Willie, Ms. Toi, Mack 10, and Pastor Troy.

ABOUT CBD GLOBAL SCIENCES, INC.

CBD Global Sciences, Inc., is a hemp-based CBD producer and branding investment vehicle which currently owns multiple brands like the name Aethics™ (www.aethics.com) and CANNAOIL (www.cannaoilshop.com), which include CBD Oil tinctures (liquid products), CBD capsules, CBD topicals, Hydration products and Confectionary products. CBD Global Sciences hemp-derived CBD extracts are sold through select distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and online.

CBD Global Sciences, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Global Sciences Holdings, Resinosa LLC (www.resinosa.com) and Legacy Distribution Group, (www.legacydistributiongroup.com), is delivering quality CBD products both in retail and e-commerce formats nationwide. The Direct Store Delivery (DSD) provides distribution services for multiple vendors of CBD infused products and non-CBD products throughout the Colorado and Wyoming territories that are currently servicing over 750 C-store and large box retailers with expansion plans to exceed 5,000 stores in the next 12-24 months. In addition to Legacy Distribution, it has added a manufacturing division, Resinosa LLC (www.Resinosa.com), with its capabilities to provide cGMP manufacturing to the CBD industry with both private label and white label CBD and non-CBD product lines.

