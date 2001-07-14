GM, Marcus by Goldman Sachs and Mastercard Introduce the My GM Rewards Card™ Designed with Digital Features and with Customer Appreciation Top of Mind

General Motors, with Marcus by Goldman Sachs® and Mastercard, recently launched the My+GM+Rewards+Card%26trade%3B, a new rewards credit card built to reward customers at almost every turn. This exciting launch supports GM’s customer-centric brand experience with the added value of streamlined, rewarding financial experiences from Marcus.

The card unlocks a rewards experience that only GM can offer, allowing Cardmembers to use points toward buying and leasing a new GM vehicle1. With the My GM Rewards Card, purchases can add up quickly as customers earn unlimited 7X total points for every $1 spent with GM and 4X points for every $1 spent everywhere else2.

A Mobile-Friendly Credit Card

The card is integrated into the Marcus app, where Cardmembers can access their virtual card number, rewards points, account information and preferences, and provision their card in their mobile wallet all in a couple of taps. Automated and account payments are streamlined, allowing customers to manage their finances on the go and at home. Together, these in-app experiences help show how everyday financial decisions can feel simple to navigate.

“Through our partnership with GM, Marcus is able to provide Cardmembers with a turnkey mobile-friendly solution that lets them access their card within seconds after being approved,” said John Lazzati, managing director for consumer cards at Goldman Sachs. “Thanks to our nimble technology, the card lives in the Marcus ecosystem allowing Cardmembers to access their card information directly from our app.”

Transparency is a key factor in the My GM Rewards Cardmember experience. With all purchases, rewards rack up, and there’s no annual fee3, which helps keeps things simple. Cardmembers will also have access to smart digital tools from Marcus+Insights that help them to optimize their money and track their spending.

Furthermore, Cardmembers can choose their card design to reflect GM, Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, or Cadillac, allowing them to keep their vehicle brand of their choice in their wallet.

Appreciation Experiences

To help generate excitement across the country, the My GM Rewards Card will launch a series of Appreciation Experiences for consumers beginning with “Duel at DAYTONA,” at the Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, Feb. 17 just ahead of DAYTONA 500. GM works hard to appreciate its customers, and as part of the all-new rewards-driven credit card launch, additional Appreciation Experience opportunities will be held throughout 2022.

The inaugural Appreciation Experience will immerse select guests in a custom My GM Rewards Card tailgate experience with premium food and beverage, interactive experiences and games. Special guest Chevrolet NASCAR Driver and DAYTONA 500 Champion, Austin Dillon, will mingle with customers and guests.

“It’s no secret that I am a fan of GM and I’m proud to drive a Chevy when I’m out on the track,” said Dillon. “I love that you can choose your card design with your favorite GM vehicle brand, such as my personal favorite, the My Chevrolet Rewards Card. I’m excited to help launch the My GM Rewards Card at one of my favorite racetracks, Daytona, with a fun pre-race experience for guests.”

Other card benefits include:

No cap on rewards earned

Points do not expire with an open account in good standing

Earn a $100 card statement credit when you spend $1,500 on fuel or pay six months of electric bills for a registered GM electric vehicle per calendar year 4

pay six months of electric bills for a registered GM electric vehicle per calendar year Get a $50 allowance when you use your My GM Rewards Card for vehicle detailing at a participating GM dealer every calendar year 5

For approved cardmembers, 10,000 points after spending $1,000 on the My GM Rewards Card in their first 90 days 6

Immediate Gold Tier in My GM Rewards, upon card approval

World Elite Mastercard® benefits

To apply go to www.mygmrewardscard.com today. Applicants can see if they are approved for the My GM Rewards Card without impacting their credit score. There will be a hard credit check if applicants accept their approved offer, which could impact credit scores.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM, Financial) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet%2C Buick%2C GMC%2C Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gm.com.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global investment banking, securities and investment management firm that provides a wide range of financial services to a substantial and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

Marcus by Goldman Sachs

Marcus by Goldman Sachs® offers products and tools designed to help people and small businesses achieve financial well-being. Marcus offers a high-yield Online Savings Account; certificates of deposit in a variety of terms; no-fee, fixed-rate unsecured personal loans, unsecured financing for small businesses; managed portfolios of ETFs; credit cards and free financial tools & trackers. All Marcus loans and savings products are provided by Goldman Sachs Bank USA, Member FDIC. Brokerage and investment advisory services offered by Marcus Invest are provided by Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, which is an SEC registered broker-dealer and investment adviser, and member FINRA/SIPC. Research our firm at FINRA's BrokerCheck. All Marcus products benefit from Goldman Sachs and its over 150-year history of financial expertise, risk management and customer service. For more information please visit www.marcus.com.

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

DISCLOSURES:

1Cardmembers can redeem up to $1,000 in points (100,000 points= $1,000 value when redeemed at GM) per calendar year toward eligible Certified Pre-Owned GM vehicles. Exclusions apply, please see complete Program Rules, log in to mygmrewards.com.

2Subject to credit approval. Cardmembers will earn 7 points total for every dollar spent on the My GM Rewards Card at GM, less credits and returns. To earn on most OnStar and Connected Services plans, a My GM Rewards Card online account is required. Cardmembers will earn 4 points for every dollar spent on the My GM Rewards Card on eligible purchases outside of GM. Please see Program Rules for other terms, conditions, exclusions and limitations.

30% Intro purchase APR for the first 9 months as a Cardmember; after that, variable APRs range from 14.99% to 24.99% based on creditworthiness. Balance transfers: 14.99% to 24.99% variable APR. Cash advances variable APR of 26.99%. Up to $40 late penalty fee. Rates as of January 10, 2022. Rates and terms here.

4Eligible GM electric vehicle owners must verify their account and activate through mygmrewardscard.com to receive a $100 statement credit for using their My GM Rewards Card to pay 6 electrical bills from January 2022 to December 2022. For complete rules log in to mygmrewardscard.com.

Cardmembers must verify their account and activate through mygmrewardscard.com to receive a $100 statement credit once $1,500 is spent on the My GM Rewards Card in fuel purchases at eligible gas stations per calendar year. Points will be applied based on the merchant category code used by the merchant who reports a transaction. GM and Goldman Sachs Bank USA are not responsible for merchant category code errors made by merchants. Log in to mygmrewardscard.com for more details.

5Cardmembers receive a $50 allowance per calendar year to apply toward vehicle detailing services at a participating GM dealer. Dealer will apply allowance at time of service. No activation required.

6Subject to credit approval. Offer valid for new My GM Rewards Card members who applied between January 10, 2022 and March 31, 2022, and who spend $1,000 or more in eligible purchases in their first 90 days after opening an account. Limit one offer per account. "Purchases" do not include ATM withdrawals, balance transfers, cash advances, traveler’s checks, convenience checks, balance transfer checks, or any other account access checks, foreign currency, money orders, savings bonds, wire transfers or similar cash-like transactions, postage stamps, lottery tickets, casino betting chips, race track wagers or similar betting transactions, interest, unauthorized or fraudulent charges, and fees of any kind. Returns of purchases made during your offer period may impact your eligibility and rewards point bonus. 10,000 bonus points will be credited to your My GM Rewards account approximately 10 days after $1,000 in eligible purchases have posted to your My GM Rewards Card account during the offer period. To be eligible for this bonus offer, account must be open and in good standing at the time of fulfillment. See the My GM Rewards Agreement for more details. Marcus by Goldman Sachs reserves the right to modify or revoke offer at any time. If we determine that you have engaged in or plan to engaged in abuse, fraud, or gaming in connection with this offer, you will not be eligible for this offer and any bonus points awarded to you may be revoked. Issued by Goldman Sachs Bank USA, Salt Lake City Branch.

