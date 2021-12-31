Stockbridge Partners LLC Buys Perimeter Solutions SA, Twilio Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Sells Atlassian Corporation PLC, Charter Communications Inc, Alkami Technology Inc

New Purchases: PRM, TWLO,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Perimeter Solutions SA, Twilio Inc, ServiceNow Inc, sells Atlassian Corporation PLC, Charter Communications Inc, Alkami Technology Inc, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stockbridge Partners LLC. As of 2021Q4, Stockbridge Partners LLC owns 17 stocks with a total value of $5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 1,554,497 shares, 19.97% of the total portfolio. Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) - 4,745,803 shares, 10.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.04% Visa Inc (V) - 2,127,909 shares, 9.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83% Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 2,309,034 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.58% Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS) - 2,535,061 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.79%

Stockbridge Partners LLC initiated holding in Perimeter Solutions SA. The purchase prices were between $11.45 and $14.06, with an estimated average price of $12.68. The stock is now traded at around $12.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 4,859,337 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stockbridge Partners LLC initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $185.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 208,898 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stockbridge Partners LLC added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 24.36%. The purchase prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59. The stock is now traded at around $579.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 269,311 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stockbridge Partners LLC sold out a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The sale prices were between $343.33 and $458.13, with an estimated average price of $401.62.

Stockbridge Partners LLC sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38.

Stockbridge Partners LLC sold out a holding in Alkami Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $18.62 and $32.14, with an estimated average price of $25.55.

Stockbridge Partners LLC sold out a holding in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $8.31 and $14.92, with an estimated average price of $11.86.