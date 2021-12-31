Stockbridge Partners LLC Buys Perimeter Solutions SA, Twilio Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Sells Atlassian Corporation PLC, Charter Communications Inc, Alkami Technology Inc

- New Purchases: PRM, TWLO,
- Added Positions: VMC, AMZN, MSFT, NOW,
- Reduced Positions: GWRE, LBRDK, SHC, WMS, V,
- Sold Out: TEAM, CHTR, ALKT, DNA,
For the details of Stockbridge Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stockbridge+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Stockbridge Partners LLC
- TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 1,554,497 shares, 19.97% of the total portfolio.
- Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) - 4,745,803 shares, 10.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.04%
- Visa Inc (V) - 2,127,909 shares, 9.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
- Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 2,309,034 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.58%
- Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS) - 2,535,061 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.79%
Stockbridge Partners LLC initiated holding in Perimeter Solutions SA. The purchase prices were between $11.45 and $14.06, with an estimated average price of $12.68. The stock is now traded at around $12.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 4,859,337 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Stockbridge Partners LLC initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $185.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 208,898 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Stockbridge Partners LLC added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 24.36%. The purchase prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59. The stock is now traded at around $579.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 269,311 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)
Stockbridge Partners LLC sold out a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The sale prices were between $343.33 and $458.13, with an estimated average price of $401.62.Sold Out: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
Stockbridge Partners LLC sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38.Sold Out: Alkami Technology Inc (ALKT)
Stockbridge Partners LLC sold out a holding in Alkami Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $18.62 and $32.14, with an estimated average price of $25.55.Sold Out: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA)
Stockbridge Partners LLC sold out a holding in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $8.31 and $14.92, with an estimated average price of $11.86.
