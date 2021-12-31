Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Stockbridge Partners LLC Buys Perimeter Solutions SA, Twilio Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Sells Atlassian Corporation PLC, Charter Communications Inc, Alkami Technology Inc

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Stockbridge Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Perimeter Solutions SA, Twilio Inc, ServiceNow Inc, sells Atlassian Corporation PLC, Charter Communications Inc, Alkami Technology Inc, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stockbridge Partners LLC. As of 2021Q4, Stockbridge Partners LLC owns 17 stocks with a total value of $5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Stockbridge Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stockbridge+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Stockbridge Partners LLC
  1. TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 1,554,497 shares, 19.97% of the total portfolio.
  2. Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) - 4,745,803 shares, 10.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.04%
  3. Visa Inc (V) - 2,127,909 shares, 9.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
  4. Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 2,309,034 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.58%
  5. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS) - 2,535,061 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.79%
New Purchase: Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM)

Stockbridge Partners LLC initiated holding in Perimeter Solutions SA. The purchase prices were between $11.45 and $14.06, with an estimated average price of $12.68. The stock is now traded at around $12.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 4,859,337 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Stockbridge Partners LLC initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $185.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 208,898 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Stockbridge Partners LLC added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 24.36%. The purchase prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59. The stock is now traded at around $579.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 269,311 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)

Stockbridge Partners LLC sold out a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The sale prices were between $343.33 and $458.13, with an estimated average price of $401.62.

Sold Out: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Stockbridge Partners LLC sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38.

Sold Out: Alkami Technology Inc (ALKT)

Stockbridge Partners LLC sold out a holding in Alkami Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $18.62 and $32.14, with an estimated average price of $25.55.

Sold Out: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA)

Stockbridge Partners LLC sold out a holding in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $8.31 and $14.92, with an estimated average price of $11.86.



Here is the complete portfolio of Stockbridge Partners LLC. Also check out:

1. Stockbridge Partners LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Stockbridge Partners LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Stockbridge Partners LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Stockbridge Partners LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus