Clearwater Analytics to Present at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced that Jim Cox, Chief Financial Officer, will present a fireside chat and participate in one-on-one meetings at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

The webcast from this conference will be made available on Clearwater Analytics' investor relations website at investors.clearwateranalytics.com.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics is a global industry-leading SaaS solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, performance, and reporting. Each day, the Clearwater solution reports on more than $5.6 trillion in assets for clients that include leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, pension plans, governments, and nonprofit organizations – helping them make the most of their investment portfolio data with a world-class product and client-centric servicing. Investment professionals around the globe trust Clearwater to deliver timely, validated investment data and analytics.

