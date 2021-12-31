Nitorum Capital, L.P. Buys Boyd Gaming Corp, Terminix Global Holdings Inc, IHS Holding, Sells Peloton Interactive Inc, Paysafe, Electronic Arts Inc

New Purchases: BYD, TMX, IHS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Boyd Gaming Corp, Terminix Global Holdings Inc, IHS Holding, MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc, McAfee Corp, sells Peloton Interactive Inc, Paysafe, Electronic Arts Inc, Azenta Inc, Sealed Air Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nitorum Capital, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Nitorum Capital, L.P. owns 38 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) - 742,471 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.98% Cerner Corp (CERN) - 1,913,755 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.64% Primo Water Corp (PRMW) - 8,516,937 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61% Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE) - 3,581,021 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.84% eBay Inc (EBAY) - 1,746,535 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01%

Nitorum Capital, L.P. initiated holding in Boyd Gaming Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.7 and $67.46, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $71.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 1,005,545 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nitorum Capital, L.P. initiated holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.31 and $45.23, with an estimated average price of $40.78. The stock is now traded at around $42.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 730,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nitorum Capital, L.P. initiated holding in IHS Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $12.8 and $17.43, with an estimated average price of $15.02. The stock is now traded at around $11.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 1,987,791 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nitorum Capital, L.P. added to a holding in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc by 23.26%. The purchase prices were between $77.9 and $86.01, with an estimated average price of $83.65. The stock is now traded at around $79.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 798,830 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nitorum Capital, L.P. added to a holding in McAfee Corp by 24.51%. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $24.18. The stock is now traded at around $25.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,714,768 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nitorum Capital, L.P. sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.

Nitorum Capital, L.P. sold out a holding in Paysafe Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.38 and $8.27, with an estimated average price of $5.49.

Nitorum Capital, L.P. sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21.