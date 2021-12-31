Nitorum Capital, L.P. Buys Boyd Gaming Corp, Terminix Global Holdings Inc, IHS Holding, Sells Peloton Interactive Inc, Paysafe, Electronic Arts Inc

- New Purchases: BYD, TMX, IHS,
- Added Positions: MSM, MCFE, CERN, CNNE, ALIT, EVR,
- Reduced Positions: CHDN, AZTA, SEE, FCNCA, PYPL, FCN, DNB, MA, GNTX, EBAY, NCR, FISV, VMI, MLM, GRFS, DELL, FIS,
- Sold Out: PTON, PSFE, EA,
For the details of Nitorum Capital, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nitorum+capital%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Nitorum Capital, L.P.
- Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) - 742,471 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.98%
- Cerner Corp (CERN) - 1,913,755 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.64%
- Primo Water Corp (PRMW) - 8,516,937 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
- Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE) - 3,581,021 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.84%
- eBay Inc (EBAY) - 1,746,535 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01%
Nitorum Capital, L.P. initiated holding in Boyd Gaming Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.7 and $67.46, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $71.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 1,005,545 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Terminix Global Holdings Inc (TMX)
Nitorum Capital, L.P. initiated holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.31 and $45.23, with an estimated average price of $40.78. The stock is now traded at around $42.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 730,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: IHS Holding Ltd (IHS)
Nitorum Capital, L.P. initiated holding in IHS Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $12.8 and $17.43, with an estimated average price of $15.02. The stock is now traded at around $11.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 1,987,791 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)
Nitorum Capital, L.P. added to a holding in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc by 23.26%. The purchase prices were between $77.9 and $86.01, with an estimated average price of $83.65. The stock is now traded at around $79.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 798,830 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: McAfee Corp (MCFE)
Nitorum Capital, L.P. added to a holding in McAfee Corp by 24.51%. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $24.18. The stock is now traded at around $25.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,714,768 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Nitorum Capital, L.P. sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.Sold Out: Paysafe Ltd (PSFE)
Nitorum Capital, L.P. sold out a holding in Paysafe Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.38 and $8.27, with an estimated average price of $5.49.Sold Out: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
Nitorum Capital, L.P. sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21.
Here is the complete portfolio of Nitorum Capital, L.P.. Also check out:
