ICONIQ Capital, LLC Buys Marqeta Inc, Enfusion Inc, GitLab Inc, Sells Datadog Inc, Coinbase Global Inc, Warby Parker Inc

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company ICONIQ Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Marqeta Inc, Enfusion Inc, GitLab Inc, Braze Inc, BlackLine Inc, sells Datadog Inc, Coinbase Global Inc, Warby Parker Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ICONIQ Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, ICONIQ Capital, LLC owns 72 stocks with a total value of $16.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of ICONIQ Capital, LLC
  1. Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 25,102,653 shares, 50.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.36%
  2. Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR) - 43,622,869 shares, 20.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.5%
  3. Datadog Inc (DDOG) - 4,572,385 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.39%
  4. Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) - 50,000,000 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio.
  5. Marqeta Inc (MQ) - 42,390,165 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14206.69%
New Purchase: Enfusion Inc (ENFN)

ICONIQ Capital, LLC initiated holding in Enfusion Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.8 and $22.94, with an estimated average price of $20.15. The stock is now traded at around $17.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 14,039,594 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: GitLab Inc (GTLB)

ICONIQ Capital, LLC initiated holding in GitLab Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.75 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $72.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 2,775,268 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Braze Inc (BRZE)

ICONIQ Capital, LLC initiated holding in Braze Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.19 and $94.16, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $61.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 3,077,453 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BlackLine Inc (BL)

ICONIQ Capital, LLC initiated holding in BlackLine Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.35 and $131.39, with an estimated average price of $115.65. The stock is now traded at around $78.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 2,087,081 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

ICONIQ Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 26,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (MEKA)

ICONIQ Capital, LLC initiated holding in MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.35 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $12.62. The stock is now traded at around $10.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Marqeta Inc (MQ)

ICONIQ Capital, LLC added to a holding in Marqeta Inc by 14206.69%. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $33.25, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $11.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.32%. The holding were 42,390,165 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

ICONIQ Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.33%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $448.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 41,008 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VDC)

ICONIQ Capital, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS by 56.27%. The purchase prices were between $177.95 and $199.88, with an estimated average price of $187.56. The stock is now traded at around $194.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 118,731 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL)

ICONIQ Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 39.51%. The purchase prices were between $75.52 and $80.44, with an estimated average price of $78.61. The stock is now traded at around $76.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 277,214 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VGK)

ICONIQ Capital, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 44.18%. The purchase prices were between $64.49 and $69.3, with an estimated average price of $67.12. The stock is now traded at around $66.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 347,806 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)

ICONIQ Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 27.51%. The purchase prices were between $98.5 and $106.18, with an estimated average price of $103.69. The stock is now traded at around $101.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,995,782 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

ICONIQ Capital, LLC sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.

Sold Out: NuVasive Inc (NUVA)

ICONIQ Capital, LLC sold out a holding in NuVasive Inc. The sale prices were between $47.19 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.19.

Sold Out: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST)

ICONIQ Capital, LLC sold out a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The sale prices were between $402.25 and $471.34, with an estimated average price of $431.11.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

ICONIQ Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77.

Sold Out: Duolingo Inc (DUOL)

ICONIQ Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Duolingo Inc. The sale prices were between $95.69 and $188.05, with an estimated average price of $136.66.

Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

ICONIQ Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.



