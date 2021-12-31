ICONIQ Capital, LLC Buys Marqeta Inc, Enfusion Inc, GitLab Inc, Sells Datadog Inc, Coinbase Global Inc, Warby Parker Inc

New Purchases: ENFN, GTLB, BRZE, BL, IEMG, MEKA, HCP, ADBE, NVDA, RWR,

Added Positions: MQ, HOOD, IVV, VDC, VPL, VGK, ACWI, IEFA, VTI, AAPL, VT, MSFT, GDRX, XLE, SQ, PYPL, GOOG, QCOM, INTU, CCK, BRK.B,

Reduced Positions: SNOW, PCOR, DDOG, COIN, WRBY, ZM, ABNB, AMZN, CXM, FB, BILL, BABA, IAU, RBLX, SPY, VWO,

Sold Out: CRWD, NUVA, WST, ATVI, CRM, DUOL, CRTX, OPEN, APP, TWLO, VEU,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Marqeta Inc, Enfusion Inc, GitLab Inc, Braze Inc, BlackLine Inc, sells Datadog Inc, Coinbase Global Inc, Warby Parker Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ICONIQ Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, ICONIQ Capital, LLC owns 72 stocks with a total value of $16.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 25,102,653 shares, 50.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.36% Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR) - 43,622,869 shares, 20.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.5% Datadog Inc (DDOG) - 4,572,385 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.39% Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) - 50,000,000 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Marqeta Inc (MQ) - 42,390,165 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14206.69%

ICONIQ Capital, LLC initiated holding in Enfusion Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.8 and $22.94, with an estimated average price of $20.15. The stock is now traded at around $17.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 14,039,594 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ICONIQ Capital, LLC initiated holding in GitLab Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.75 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $72.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 2,775,268 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ICONIQ Capital, LLC initiated holding in Braze Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.19 and $94.16, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $61.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 3,077,453 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ICONIQ Capital, LLC initiated holding in BlackLine Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.35 and $131.39, with an estimated average price of $115.65. The stock is now traded at around $78.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 2,087,081 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ICONIQ Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 26,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ICONIQ Capital, LLC initiated holding in MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.35 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $12.62. The stock is now traded at around $10.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ICONIQ Capital, LLC added to a holding in Marqeta Inc by 14206.69%. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $33.25, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $11.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.32%. The holding were 42,390,165 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ICONIQ Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.33%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $448.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 41,008 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ICONIQ Capital, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS by 56.27%. The purchase prices were between $177.95 and $199.88, with an estimated average price of $187.56. The stock is now traded at around $194.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 118,731 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ICONIQ Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 39.51%. The purchase prices were between $75.52 and $80.44, with an estimated average price of $78.61. The stock is now traded at around $76.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 277,214 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ICONIQ Capital, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 44.18%. The purchase prices were between $64.49 and $69.3, with an estimated average price of $67.12. The stock is now traded at around $66.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 347,806 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ICONIQ Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 27.51%. The purchase prices were between $98.5 and $106.18, with an estimated average price of $103.69. The stock is now traded at around $101.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,995,782 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ICONIQ Capital, LLC sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.

ICONIQ Capital, LLC sold out a holding in NuVasive Inc. The sale prices were between $47.19 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.19.

ICONIQ Capital, LLC sold out a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The sale prices were between $402.25 and $471.34, with an estimated average price of $431.11.

ICONIQ Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77.

ICONIQ Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Duolingo Inc. The sale prices were between $95.69 and $188.05, with an estimated average price of $136.66.

ICONIQ Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.