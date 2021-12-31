Vista Investment Management Buys VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

New Purchases: BIL, JMST, COLB, TBX, MCD, HYGH, ABBV, HD, IGSB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, sells SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury, Templeton Dragon Fund Inc, Netflix Inc, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vista Investment Management. As of 2021Q4, Vista Investment Management owns 162 stocks with a total value of $184 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 193,072 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.58% VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) - 227,780 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.89% BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) - 113,709 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.24% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 11,624 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 61,773 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.79%

Vista Investment Management initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.42 and $91.45, with an estimated average price of $91.44. The stock is now traded at around $91.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 6,276 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vista Investment Management initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $50.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,707 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vista Investment Management initiated holding in Columbia Banking System Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.88 and $40.38, with an estimated average price of $34.54. The stock is now traded at around $37.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 9,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vista Investment Management initiated holding in ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury. The purchase prices were between $24.06 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.41. The stock is now traded at around $25.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vista Investment Management initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $253.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 948 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vista Investment Management initiated holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.63 and $87.94, with an estimated average price of $86.79. The stock is now traded at around $86.072900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,938 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vista Investment Management added to a holding in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 33.89%. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $25.36, with an estimated average price of $25.31. The stock is now traded at around $25.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 227,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vista Investment Management added to a holding in PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol by 31.01%. The purchase prices were between $25.02 and $25.06, with an estimated average price of $25.04. The stock is now traded at around $25.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 125,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vista Investment Management added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.91%. The purchase prices were between $19.99 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $20.18. The stock is now traded at around $19.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 143,589 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vista Investment Management added to a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 166.06%. The purchase prices were between $34.06 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $43. The stock is now traded at around $37.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 12,481 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vista Investment Management added to a holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp by 34.38%. The purchase prices were between $65.13 and $82.01, with an estimated average price of $73.76. The stock is now traded at around $72.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 15,068 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vista Investment Management added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 87.65%. The purchase prices were between $107.15 and $107.38, with an estimated average price of $107.27. The stock is now traded at around $105.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,288 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vista Investment Management sold out a holding in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury. The sale prices were between $15.45 and $16.97, with an estimated average price of $16.22.

Vista Investment Management sold out a holding in Templeton Dragon Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $16.23 and $18.98, with an estimated average price of $17.85.

Vista Investment Management sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23.

Vista Investment Management sold out a holding in Loyalty Ventures Inc. The sale prices were between $27.91 and $49.08, with an estimated average price of $32.29.