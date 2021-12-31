Kensington Investment Counsel, LLC Buys Cathay General Bancorp, Clorox Co, Confluent Inc, Sells iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

New Purchases: CATY, CLX, CFLT, SYK, CB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cathay General Bancorp, Clorox Co, Confluent Inc, Stryker Corp, Chubb, sells iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kensington Investment Counsel, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Kensington Investment Counsel, LLC owns 88 stocks with a total value of $172 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 42,593 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 20,508 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.99% Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) - 35,458 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.72% BlackLine Inc (BL) - 33,941 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.01% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 8,370 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%

Kensington Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Cathay General Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $46.22, with an estimated average price of $43.1. The stock is now traded at around $48.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 33,397 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kensington Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Clorox Co. The purchase prices were between $158.99 and $178.17, with an estimated average price of $166.8. The stock is now traded at around $141.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 8,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kensington Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Confluent Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.07 and $93.6, with an estimated average price of $72.36. The stock is now traded at around $57.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 18,040 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kensington Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $236.63 and $276.44, with an estimated average price of $262.34. The stock is now traded at around $259.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kensington Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $173.61 and $196.09, with an estimated average price of $188.12. The stock is now traded at around $204.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,190 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kensington Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF. The sale prices were between $54.17 and $58.73, with an estimated average price of $56.79.

Kensington Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13.

Kensington Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $0.36 and $0.62, with an estimated average price of $0.49.