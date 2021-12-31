Kensington Investment Counsel, LLC Buys Cathay General Bancorp, Clorox Co, Confluent Inc, Sells iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

- New Purchases: CATY, CLX, CFLT, SYK, CB,
- Added Positions: MORN, FIVE, ZS, OMCL, TECH, BL, NDAQ, CPRT, FDS, TTD, TNDM, RF, RGEN, LKQ, KEY, CFG, RMD, MNST, EW, CRWD, WST, COO, CHD, BCPC, TYL, ROP, SSNC, H, QQQ, AME, JKHY, ROL, MKL, BMY, SBUX, MKC, ACN, QCOM, ABBV, JPM, JNJ, RSG, LMT, TXN, GD, EMR, CSCO, NVS, AMGN, PG, CNCE,
- Reduced Positions: IWN, AXNX, DIS, MA, MSFT, AAPL, ADBE, PYPL, MRK, SNA, GOOGL, NKE, VZ, SHW, INTC, DHR, ROST, INTU, UNH, ITW, IJJ, CTSH, FIS, DGX, FB, CERN, AMZN,
- Sold Out: FNDX, SPY, NEPT,
For the details of Kensington Investment Counsel, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kensington+investment+counsel%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Kensington Investment Counsel, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 42,593 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 20,508 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.99%
- Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) - 35,458 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.72%
- BlackLine Inc (BL) - 33,941 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.01%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 8,370 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%
Kensington Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Cathay General Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $46.22, with an estimated average price of $43.1. The stock is now traded at around $48.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 33,397 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Clorox Co (CLX)
Kensington Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Clorox Co. The purchase prices were between $158.99 and $178.17, with an estimated average price of $166.8. The stock is now traded at around $141.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 8,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Confluent Inc (CFLT)
Kensington Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Confluent Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.07 and $93.6, with an estimated average price of $72.36. The stock is now traded at around $57.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 18,040 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Stryker Corp (SYK)
Kensington Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $236.63 and $276.44, with an estimated average price of $262.34. The stock is now traded at around $259.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Chubb Ltd (CB)
Kensington Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $173.61 and $196.09, with an estimated average price of $188.12. The stock is now traded at around $204.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,190 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX)
Kensington Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF. The sale prices were between $54.17 and $58.73, with an estimated average price of $56.79.Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Kensington Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13.Sold Out: Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NEPT)
Kensington Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $0.36 and $0.62, with an estimated average price of $0.49.
Here is the complete portfolio of Kensington Investment Counsel, LLC. Also check out:
1. Kensington Investment Counsel, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Kensington Investment Counsel, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Kensington Investment Counsel, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Kensington Investment Counsel, LLC keeps buying