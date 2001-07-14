Faraday Succeeds in Factory Automation ASIC

Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035), a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, today announced that it has successfully delivered multiple Factory Automation ASIC projects mainly in the field of industrial IoT (IIoT). These designs include applications of industrial automation controllers and communication, robots and PLC processors - implemented in 8” and 12” wafer process technologies. They brought long-term supply commitments to our customers while providing superior reliability to meet the industry requirements.

Faraday has been equipped to meet the rising demand for factory automation with decades of development in SoC design and IP solutions. It has accumulated years of experience with ARM processors which has helped us to achieve high-speed computing performance, including ARM Cortex A series quad core and multi core sub-systems. Furthermore, Faraday’s own-designed IP portfolio embraces abundant multi-protocol interfaces for seamless connection among a variety of edge devices, such as USB, PCIe, Giga-bit Ethernet MAC/GPHY, and CAN-FD Bus.

“Factory automation applications require high-performance CPUs and comprehensive interface IP to connect various devices for efficient data collection and analysis to accomplish Industry 4.0,” said Flash Lin, COO of Faraday Technology. “Faraday is proficient not only at the decisive technologies of powerful computing capability but also IP development. We believe Faraday’s expertise can contribute to facilitate the migration to Industry 4.0,” he added.

About Faraday Technology Corporation

Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035) is a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, certified to ISO 9001 and ISO 26262. The broad silicon IP portfolio includes I/O, Cell Library, Memory Compiler, ARM-compliant CPUs, DDR2/3/4, LPDDR1/2/3/4/4X, MIPI, V-by-One, USB 2.0/3.1 Gen 1, 10/100/1000 Ethernet, Serial ATA, PCI Express, and programmable SerDes, etc. Headquartered in Taiwan, Faraday has service and support offices around the world, including the U.S., Japan, Europe, and China. For more information, visit www.faraday-tech.com or follow Faraday on LinkedIn.

