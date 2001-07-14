Docebo Maintains Positioning as a Core Leader in the 2022 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems for the Fifth Consecutive Year

Docebo+Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO; TSX:DCBO) (“Docebo” or the “Company”), a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning suite provider, announced today that Fosway Group, Europe’s #1 HR Industry Analyst, named Docebo as a Core Leader on the 2022 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems.

Fosway’s 9-Grid™ model has been in evolution since 2008 and serves as a market analysis tool to help enterprise learning professionals identify comparative potential, total cost of ownership, performance, and market presence of multiple solutions in order to make informed decisions around their solution needs.

"The Fosway 9-Grids™ are a vital resource for enterprise organisations making the right decisions about their future innovation and technology choices," said Steve Hand, Vice President of Sales, EMEA at Docebo. "To be recognised as a Core Leader for the fifth consecutive year is a testament to our commitment to providing our UK and European customers with the most business impact through learning."

David Wilson, CEO, Fosway Group, said, “Docebo continues to accelerate its performance globally and across Europe, as well as investing in product innovation, especially around artificial intelligence. It has also significantly strengthened the scope of its Learning Suite, both through acquisition and organic development.”

Docebo continues to expand its footprint in EMEA. In Q3, the addition of a new office in Munich, Germany grew Docebo’s existing European network of operations, including offices in London, United Kingdom, Paris, France, and Milan, Italy. The company continues to be recognized as a market leader in EMEA, including the Best+Learning+Management+Systems+for+2022 by eLearning Industry, a 2022+Leader+for+Europe by G2 Crowd, and most recently, a Learning+Provider+of+the+Year finalist by the Learning and Performance Institute.

The 2022 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems is now available here.

About Docebo

Docebo is redefining the way enterprises leverage technology to create and manage content, deliver training, and understand the business impact of their learning experiences. With Docebo’s multi-product learning suite, enterprises around the world are equipped to tackle any learning challenge and create a true learning culture within their organization.

About Fosway:

Fosway Group is Europe’s #1 HR Industry Analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid™ provides a unique assessment of the principal learning and talent supply options available to organisations in EMEA. Now in its sixth year, the analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway’s Corporate Research Network of over 250 customer organisations including BP, HSBC, PwC, RBS, Sanofi, Shell and Vodafone.

Visit the Fosway website at www.fosway.com for more information on Fosway Group’s research and services.

