Kautex Expands Adoption of PowerFleet Telematics Solution

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerFleet , Inc. ( PWFL), a global leader of subscription-based wireless solutions that manage enterprise assets for seamless business operations, today announced it will be further deploying its PowerFleet Enterprise industrial telematics solution to top global automotive supplier, Kautex, throughout 2022. Kautex has more than doubled the number of sites employing PowerFleet’s telematics solutions on its forklifts in the past 12 months, which spans six countries and three continents. An additional nine sites are planned for implementation in 2022.



Safety is at the core of PowerFleet’s Enterprise solution. The telematics platform (VAC4S) combined with PowerFleet’s Enterprise software helps Kautex improve workplace safety and security by restricting vehicle access to trained, authorized operators, enforcing electronic safety inspection checklists and sensing vehicle impacts. The Enterprise solution also empowers Kautex to effectively manage, track, monitor, and control its powered industrial vehicles and the operators who use them. The technology improves material handling productivity, reduce costs, and increase visibility by establishing accountability for the use of forklifts and other industrial trucks, ensuring equipment is in the proper place at the right time and streamlining workflow.

Since partnering with PowerFleet, Kautex has been able to right-size its fleet in several locations, across multiple time zones. In the first facility, Kautex reduced its fleet by over 10% after analyzing the utilization data from the PowerFleet Enterprise system. Their return on investment (ROI) was achieved through cost reductions of more than $10,000 per year, for each truck eliminated, which included the cost of a fork truck and maintenance.

“Since deploying the PowerFleet Enterprise solution across our industrial fleet, we have seen a reduction in impacts, accidents and damage to equipment and goods,” said Martin Weiss, Global Director Material Excellence at Kautex. “We have gone from adopting the solution at a single site to more than eight locations across the globe with plans for continued deployments. The key to making our new deployments so successful has been PowerFleet’s global presence and its ability to work with us in multiple geographies. This along with PowerFleet’s easy-to-use enterprise software played a major role in our decision to grow our partnership with PowerFleet.”

PowerFleet's Enterprise solution has allowed Kautex to aggregate data from multiple facilities within one application, giving them faster, more accurate information for decision-making, which has helped Kautex deliver even greater safety, modernization and assess and implement best practices across facilities.

“We are always thrilled when customers quickly see the ROI of partnering with us,” explained Joel Norris, Vice President of Sales, PowerFleet. “PowerFleet’s stellar customer service and ability to address Kautex’s global operations has been key to our two companies’ thriving partnership. We are excited that their team will continue to lean on our PowerFleet Enterprise solution and our analytics platform, PowerFleet IQ, to not only ensure safety across their facilities but to also make better informed decisions when it comes to equipment utilization.”

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet® Inc. ( PWFL; TASE: PWFL) is a global leader of subscription-based wireless solutions that secure, control, track, and manage high-value enterprise assets. PowerFleet’s patented technologies are the proven solution for organizations that must monitor and analyze their assets to improve safety, increase efficiency, reduce costs, and drive profitability. Our offerings are sold under the global brands PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator. PowerFleet’s global headquarters are in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with additional offices around the globe. For more information, please visit www.powerfleet.com , the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

About Kautex

At Kautex, we are driving the future. With more than 30 plants in 14 countries, Kautex designs, develops and manufactures traditional and hybrid fuel systems, advanced cleaning solutions for assisted and autonomous driving, engine camshafts and plastic industrial packaging solutions. A pioneer in designing and manufacturing automotive plastic fuel systems, Kautex is expanding its portfolio to include smart fuel systems and thermoplastic composite and composite-metal hybrid battery systems. From a lightweight battery housing to a hybrid fuel system to autonomous drive vehicle cleaning systems, Kautex is committed to pioneering solutions for the era of new mobility. For more information, visit: www.kautex.com.

PowerFleet Company Contact

Ned Mavrommatis, CFO

[email protected]

(201) 996-9000

PowerFleet Investor Contact

Matt Glover

Gateway Investor Relations

[email protected]

(949) 574-3860

PowerFleet Media Contact

Maggie Hayes

[email protected]

(908) 433-3334



