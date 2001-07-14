Bird Global, Inc. ( NYSE:BRDS, Financial), a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, today announced it has secured permit extensions for its shared micro-electric vehicle offerings in Long Beach, California, Portland, Oregon and Decatur, Georgia. The company today also announced it is increasing its fleet sizes in Durham, North Carolina, Isla Vista, California and Arlington, Virginia, as more students return to campus and seek eco-friendly personal transportation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220217005364/en/

Bird Secures Permit Extensions and Increases Fleet Size in U.S. Markets (Photo: Business Wire)

Bird is proud to bring its transportation service to students, residents and visitors in more than 350 cities globally. With these permit extensions and fleet increases, the company is meeting the growing demand for low emission and efficient, affordable transportation. The extension of shared e-mobility programs in cities of all sizes throughout the U.S. also signals a continued adoption of micro-electric vehicles while highlighting an increasingly favorable regulatory environment as greater resources are aimed at driving the mass adoption of electrified transportation.

“2022 has brought with it a heightened awareness of and investment in electric transportation at the national, state and local levels,” said Renaud Fages, Chief Mobility Officer at Bird. “Working in close partnership with the cities we are so honored to serve, we are adapting our shared micro-electric vehicle service to meet their evolving and expanding eco-friendly transportation needs. The recent extensions position us to continue to have a positive impact in communities and with individuals who place a value on sustainable, safe and efficient transportation.”

Bird offers cities a turnkey, free-to-set-up shared e-mobility program that complements and supports public transit while providing crucial transportation solutions that address transit deserts and last-mile needs. In addition to its best-in-class shared e-scooters, Bird is also rolling out its new shared e-bikes to cities across the U.S. and providing free integrations with existing public bikeshare networks to further reduce reliance on gas-powered car trips and to help create healthier communities.

About Bird

Bird is an electric vehicle company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally friendly transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities across the world. Founded in 2017 by transportation pioneer Travis VanderZanden, Bird is rapidly expanding. Today, it provides fleets of shared micro electric vehicles to riders in more than 350 cities globally and makes its products available for purchase at www.bird.co and via leading retailers and distribution partners. Bird partners closely with the cities in which it operates to provide a reliable and affordable transportation option for people who live and work there.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220217005364/en/