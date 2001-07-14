Sensormatic Solutions by Johnson Controls Facilitates Retailers' Digital Transformations With Enhanced Sensormatic IQ's Outcome-Based Connected Solution Suite and Services

Sensormatic+Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson+Controls, is continuing its support of retailers' digital transformations through an enhanced Sensormatic IQ platform and transformative services.

With today's increasingly complex retail technology environments, it's more important than ever that retailers have access to integrated solutions. Sensormatic IQ meets the needs of modern, digitally connected retailers by offering solutions across shopper experience, inventory intelligence, loss prevention, and operational effectiveness.

"Retailers are expected to tackle an increasingly complex digital landscape with fewer resources, and their legacy systems need to evolve to keep up with new challenges and evolving expectations," said Bjoern Petersen, Global Managing Director and Chief Strategy & Growth Officer, Sensormatic Solutions. "The biggest differentiator for retailers hoping to innovate is having access to deep insights that drive precise decision-making. Sensormatic IQ, our intelligent operating platform, delivers a connected solution suite designed to deliver exponential value to retailers through predictive and prescriptive insights."

Sensormatic IQ's open, scalable platform integrates the complete Sensormatic Solutions portfolio with third-party offerings designed to improve operations at every level. Our connected, agile, secure, cloud-based SaaS solutions and services leverage an intelligent operating core, cutting-edge IoT, and AI technologies to deliver strategic insights that enable retailers to pursue next-generation retail experiences. The enhanced connected solution suite includes a comprehensive set of transformative services to help clients manage technology complexity, performance, and resources more efficiently.

To support retailers' digital transformation efforts, Sensormatic Solutions now offers six innovative services to its suite of offerings:

Professional consulting: provides technology strategy, assessments, and business roadmaps with relevant technology recommendations based on analysis of the client's data, industry insights, and Sensormatic Solutions experience.

Design, deployment, and integration: encompasses solution design and architecture, program delivery, deployment, installation, and standardization to ensure interoperability between retailers, third parties, and Sensormatic Solutions systems.

Management and support services: offers hardware repairs and maintenance, remote and onsite technical support and upgrades, and system health monitoring.

Learner services: facilitates field-proven, consumer-facing training programs focused on applications that support chosen business outcomes, hardware, software, and other

client-specific needs.

Customer success: gives clients access to customer success managers who provide guidance tailored to each retailer's specific needs, goals, and pain points.

Retail consulting practice: connects clients with industry professionals with the unique expertise to execute custom projects and devise new methods to reach profitability goals.

Strategic relationships with data, analytics, technology, and retail leaders bolster Sensormatic IQ's enhanced capabilities, such as Google and Intel. Additionally, Sensormatic Solutions recent collaboration with Unacast provides a new level of awareness into consumer’s retail brand visitations. The company also collaborates with many other third parties to facilitate industry-wide progress.

"It’s also important to note that Sensormatic Solutions strives to maintain sustainable+retail+practices across our business, which allows us to contribute responsibly to the digital evolutions of retailers," said Petersen. "We provide best-in-class source data to drive precise predictions that help retailers of all sizes operate more sustainably. In doing so, we aim to set the standard for secure and adaptive retail environments for shoppers and retailers, alike."

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI) we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

With a history of more than 135 years of innovation, Johnson Controls delivers the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through its comprehensive digital offering OpenBlue. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology, software as well as service solutions with some of the most trusted names in the industry. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us %40johnsoncontrols+on+Twitter.

About Sensormatic Solutions

Sensormatic Solutions is the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls powering operational excellence at scale and enabling smart and connected shopper engagement. Our intelligent digital operating platform—Sensormatic IQ—combines the full Sensormatic Solutions portfolio, including third-party data to deliver unmatched insights into shopper experience, inventory intelligence, loss prevention and operational effectiveness with advanced technologies, like AI and Machine Learning. This enables retailers to act on prescriptive and predictive data-driven outcomes to confidently move into the future. Please visit Sensormatic+Solutions or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and our YouTube+channel.

