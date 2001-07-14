Allbirds Partners with Trove to Launch "ReRun" Recommerce Trade-In Platform

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD), a global lifestyle brand that innovates with naturally derived materials to make better things in a better way, today announced the launch of Allbirds ReRun, a new resale platform, in partnership with Trove, the market leader in branded recommerce. ReRun is part of Allbirds’ holistic commitment to sustainability and will initially offer customers at three stores the option of trading in their preloved Allbirds shoes for $20 in store credit. Following the launch in Los Angeles, Chicago and New York City, the brand plans to expand the program to additional retail locations nationally.

“Since its founding, Allbirds has been a global leader in end-to-end sustainability that is raising the bar for the entire retail industry,” said Andy Ruben, CEO of Trove. “The company has set a goal of doubling the lifetime of its footwear products and we could not be prouder to partner with Allbirds to power ReRun as the company moves another step forward toward fully circular operations.”

The new recommerce program ties closely to Allbirds’ Flight Plan, a series of sustainability commitments that include reducing the brand’s per-product carbon footprint by half by the end of 2025 and cutting it to near zero by the end of 2030. Through its partnership with Trove, Allbirds will prolong the life of its products, which is a key component of Allbirds’ sustainability strategy. Allbirds is already a 100% carbon-neutral business through the use of third-party verified carbon offsets.

“To create a more sustainable fashion economy, it’s crucial that we take a holistic approach,” said Hana Kajimura, Head of Sustainability at Allbirds. “By launching our trade-in program, ReRun, we will enable our customers to play an integral role in extending the life of our shoes. We always seek partners who share our commitment to sustainability, and we’re thrilled to work with Trove on our first recommerce initiative.”

Through its new ReRun platform, Allbirds will sell slightly imperfect and gently used shoes at reduced price points, starting at $59. ReRun will initially exclusively be available in the United States.

Trove provides the technology platform and logistics brands need to control their own recommerce channels, enabling them to own their customer relationships and data, generate additional revenue, and attract and retain customers seeking more sustainable shopping options. Leading fashion, footwear, accessories, outdoors and luxury brands are partnering with Trove to deepen customer loyalty and drive sustainability by reducing their carbon footprint and increasing the lifespan of their products.

About Allbirds

Allbirds believes in making better things in a better way. As a certified B Corp and public benefit corporation, the environment is a key business stakeholder. Since inception, the brand has been laser focused on combating the proliferation of petroleum-based materials in apparel and footwear. Allbirds’s story began with superfine New Zealand merino wool, and has since evolved to include a eucalyptus tree fiber knit fabric and a sugarcane-based EVA foam (SweetFoam®). In 2019, Allbirds became 100% carbon neutral through a self-imposed carbon tax, and in 2020, the brand began labeling all products with a carbon footprint. Allbirds firmly believes that business can accelerate a shift away from high-polluting practices and help protect the planet for future generations.

About Trove

Trove builds technology that allows brands to take control of their resale marketplaces, deepening customer loyalty and generating new profits. The company provides white-label technology and end-to-end operations that power circular shopping for premium brands such as Allbirds, lululemon, Patagonia, REI, Nordstrom, Levi’s, Eileen Fisher and Arc’teryx. Trove enables brands to take back items from customers’ closets while maintaining control of their brand equity and owning their customer experience, data and relationships. Rooted in a commitment to sustainability, Trove aims to create a world where all consumers have access to better products with less waste. In 2021, Trove was ranked #268 on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies. To learn more, visit Trove.com.

