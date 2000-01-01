Finding Cheap Stocks in 2022

Watch the video here:

In our latest video, we cover some of the key teachings of Benjamin Graham and break down some of his now-famous formulas. We dive into the Graham Number and explain how the legendary investor used it as a way to quickly determine if a stock is trading at a discount.

Applying Graham’s principles, we used our Benjamin Graham Net-Net Screener to see if we can find any companies trading at a discount to their net working capital. These types of companies could be liquidated for a higher value than their market cap. We also double check the screener with a look into the balance sheet of China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd. ( CLEU, Financial) and explain the key values investors will want to look at.

