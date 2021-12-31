Cyrus Capital Partners, L.p. Buys Garrett Motion Inc, Blueknight Energy Partners LP, American Airlines Group Inc, Sells Denbury Inc, USA Compression Partners LP, Blueknight Energy Partners LP

New Purchases: GTXAP.PFD, BKEPP.PFD, AAL,

DEN, BKEP, INSW, Sold Out: USAC, MLCO, PVG,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Garrett Motion Inc, Blueknight Energy Partners LP, American Airlines Group Inc, sells Denbury Inc, USA Compression Partners LP, Blueknight Energy Partners LP, Melco Resorts and Entertainment, Pretium Resources Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.p.. As of 2021Q4, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.p. owns 9 stocks with a total value of $476 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cyrus+capital+partners%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

Garrett Motion Inc (GTXAP.PFD) - 23,636,315 shares, 41.61% of the total portfolio. New Position Denbury Inc (DEN) - 1,328,793 shares, 21.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.67% Garrett Motion Inc (GTX) - 10,220,254 shares, 17.24% of the total portfolio. International Seaways Inc (INSW) - 3,985,167 shares, 12.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1% Overseas Shipholding Group Inc (OSG) - 9,096,775 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio.

Cyrus Capital Partners, L.p. initiated holding in Garrett Motion Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.74 and $8.72, with an estimated average price of $8.13. The stock is now traded at around $8.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 41.61%. The holding were 23,636,315 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cyrus Capital Partners, L.p. initiated holding in Blueknight Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $8 and $8.6, with an estimated average price of $8.34. The stock is now traded at around $8.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 87,914 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cyrus Capital Partners, L.p. initiated holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.28 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $19.13. The stock is now traded at around $18.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 32,213 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cyrus Capital Partners, L.p. sold out a holding in USA Compression Partners LP. The sale prices were between $14.58 and $17.74, with an estimated average price of $15.94.

Cyrus Capital Partners, L.p. sold out a holding in Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.01 and $12.14, with an estimated average price of $10.66.

Cyrus Capital Partners, L.p. sold out a holding in Pretium Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $14.61, with an estimated average price of $12.79.