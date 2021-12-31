Cyrus Capital Partners, L.p. Buys Garrett Motion Inc, Blueknight Energy Partners LP, American Airlines Group Inc, Sells Denbury Inc, USA Compression Partners LP, Blueknight Energy Partners LP

- New Purchases: GTXAP.PFD, BKEPP.PFD, AAL,
- Reduced Positions: DEN, BKEP, INSW,
- Sold Out: USAC, MLCO, PVG,
- Garrett Motion Inc (GTXAP.PFD) - 23,636,315 shares, 41.61% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Denbury Inc (DEN) - 1,328,793 shares, 21.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.67%
- Garrett Motion Inc (GTX) - 10,220,254 shares, 17.24% of the total portfolio.
- International Seaways Inc (INSW) - 3,985,167 shares, 12.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1%
- Overseas Shipholding Group Inc (OSG) - 9,096,775 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio.
Cyrus Capital Partners, L.p. initiated holding in Garrett Motion Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.74 and $8.72, with an estimated average price of $8.13. The stock is now traded at around $8.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 41.61%. The holding were 23,636,315 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Blueknight Energy Partners LP (BKEPP.PFD)
Cyrus Capital Partners, L.p. initiated holding in Blueknight Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $8 and $8.6, with an estimated average price of $8.34. The stock is now traded at around $8.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 87,914 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)
Cyrus Capital Partners, L.p. initiated holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.28 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $19.13. The stock is now traded at around $18.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 32,213 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: USA Compression Partners LP (USAC)
Cyrus Capital Partners, L.p. sold out a holding in USA Compression Partners LP. The sale prices were between $14.58 and $17.74, with an estimated average price of $15.94.Sold Out: Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd (MLCO)
Cyrus Capital Partners, L.p. sold out a holding in Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.01 and $12.14, with an estimated average price of $10.66.Sold Out: Pretium Resources Inc (PVG)
Cyrus Capital Partners, L.p. sold out a holding in Pretium Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $14.61, with an estimated average price of $12.79.
