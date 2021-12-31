RR Advisors, LLC Buys Western Midstream Partners LP, SM Energy Co, Callon Petroleum Co, Sells Targa Resources Corp, Phillips 66 Partners LP, MPLX LP

- New Purchases: SM, CPE, OXY, CRGY, FTI,
- Added Positions: WES,
- Reduced Positions: TRGP, PSXP, MPLX, DCP, GEL, PAA, AR, OVV, PAGP, CHX, TELL,
- Sold Out: RRC, MCF, PUMP, SOI, BOOM, SLCA,
For the details of RR Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rr+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RR Advisors, LLC
- DCP Midstream LP (DCP) - 2,536,000 shares, 15.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.45%
- Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 2,868,000 shares, 13.93% of the total portfolio.
- Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) - 1,096,000 shares, 12.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.71%
- Genesis Energy LP (GEL) - 4,759,000 shares, 11.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.2%
- Antero Midstream Corp (AM) - 5,235,000 shares, 11.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%
RR Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SM Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $27.06 and $37.66, with an estimated average price of $31.27. The stock is now traded at around $35.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 174,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Callon Petroleum Co (CPE)
RR Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Callon Petroleum Co. The purchase prices were between $42.83 and $64.77, with an estimated average price of $53.62. The stock is now traded at around $52.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 97,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)
RR Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.98 and $35.36, with an estimated average price of $31.36. The stock is now traded at around $39.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 153,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Crescent Energy Co (CRGY)
RR Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Crescent Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $12.24 and $16.82, with an estimated average price of $13.74. The stock is now traded at around $14.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 187,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: TechnipFMC PLC (FTI)
RR Advisors, LLC initiated holding in TechnipFMC PLC. The purchase prices were between $5.58 and $8.14, with an estimated average price of $6.83. The stock is now traded at around $6.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 199,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Western Midstream Partners LP (WES)
RR Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Western Midstream Partners LP by 31.38%. The purchase prices were between $19.23 and $23.64, with an estimated average price of $21.38. The stock is now traded at around $26.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 1,411,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Range Resources Corp (RRC)
RR Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Range Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $17.83 and $26.21, with an estimated average price of $21.48.Sold Out: Contango Oil & Gas Co (MCF)
RR Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Contango Oil & Gas Co. The sale prices were between $3.11 and $4.71, with an estimated average price of $4.05.Sold Out: ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP)
RR Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ProPetro Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $7.76 and $10.47, with an estimated average price of $9.08.Sold Out: Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (SOI)
RR Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. The sale prices were between $6.36 and $8.52, with an estimated average price of $7.38.Sold Out: US Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA)
RR Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in US Silica Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $8.48 and $11.41, with an estimated average price of $9.98.Sold Out: DMC Global Inc (BOOM)
RR Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in DMC Global Inc. The sale prices were between $35.51 and $47.22, with an estimated average price of $39.85.
