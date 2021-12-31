RR Advisors, LLC Buys Western Midstream Partners LP, SM Energy Co, Callon Petroleum Co, Sells Targa Resources Corp, Phillips 66 Partners LP, MPLX LP

New Purchases: SM, CPE, OXY, CRGY, FTI,

SM, CPE, OXY, CRGY, FTI, Added Positions: WES,

WES, Reduced Positions: TRGP, PSXP, MPLX, DCP, GEL, PAA, AR, OVV, PAGP, CHX, TELL,

TRGP, PSXP, MPLX, DCP, GEL, PAA, AR, OVV, PAGP, CHX, TELL, Sold Out: RRC, MCF, PUMP, SOI, BOOM, SLCA,

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Western Midstream Partners LP, SM Energy Co, Callon Petroleum Co, Occidental Petroleum Corp, Crescent Energy Co, sells Targa Resources Corp, Phillips 66 Partners LP, MPLX LP, Range Resources Corp, Contango Oil & Gas Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RR Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, RR Advisors, LLC owns 21 stocks with a total value of $452 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RR Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rr+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) - 2,536,000 shares, 15.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.45% Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 2,868,000 shares, 13.93% of the total portfolio. Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) - 1,096,000 shares, 12.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.71% Genesis Energy LP (GEL) - 4,759,000 shares, 11.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.2% Antero Midstream Corp (AM) - 5,235,000 shares, 11.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%

RR Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SM Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $27.06 and $37.66, with an estimated average price of $31.27. The stock is now traded at around $35.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 174,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RR Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Callon Petroleum Co. The purchase prices were between $42.83 and $64.77, with an estimated average price of $53.62. The stock is now traded at around $52.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 97,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RR Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.98 and $35.36, with an estimated average price of $31.36. The stock is now traded at around $39.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 153,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RR Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Crescent Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $12.24 and $16.82, with an estimated average price of $13.74. The stock is now traded at around $14.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 187,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RR Advisors, LLC initiated holding in TechnipFMC PLC. The purchase prices were between $5.58 and $8.14, with an estimated average price of $6.83. The stock is now traded at around $6.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 199,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RR Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Western Midstream Partners LP by 31.38%. The purchase prices were between $19.23 and $23.64, with an estimated average price of $21.38. The stock is now traded at around $26.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 1,411,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RR Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Range Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $17.83 and $26.21, with an estimated average price of $21.48.

RR Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Contango Oil & Gas Co. The sale prices were between $3.11 and $4.71, with an estimated average price of $4.05.

RR Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ProPetro Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $7.76 and $10.47, with an estimated average price of $9.08.

RR Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. The sale prices were between $6.36 and $8.52, with an estimated average price of $7.38.

RR Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in US Silica Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $8.48 and $11.41, with an estimated average price of $9.98.

RR Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in DMC Global Inc. The sale prices were between $35.51 and $47.22, with an estimated average price of $39.85.