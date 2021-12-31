Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
RR Advisors, LLC Buys Western Midstream Partners LP, SM Energy Co, Callon Petroleum Co, Sells Targa Resources Corp, Phillips 66 Partners LP, MPLX LP

Dallas, TX, based Investment company RR Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Western Midstream Partners LP, SM Energy Co, Callon Petroleum Co, Occidental Petroleum Corp, Crescent Energy Co, sells Targa Resources Corp, Phillips 66 Partners LP, MPLX LP, Range Resources Corp, Contango Oil & Gas Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RR Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, RR Advisors, LLC owns 21 stocks with a total value of $452 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of RR Advisors, LLC
  1. DCP Midstream LP (DCP) - 2,536,000 shares, 15.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.45%
  2. Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 2,868,000 shares, 13.93% of the total portfolio.
  3. Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) - 1,096,000 shares, 12.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.71%
  4. Genesis Energy LP (GEL) - 4,759,000 shares, 11.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.2%
  5. Antero Midstream Corp (AM) - 5,235,000 shares, 11.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%
New Purchase: SM Energy Co (SM)

RR Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SM Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $27.06 and $37.66, with an estimated average price of $31.27. The stock is now traded at around $35.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 174,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Callon Petroleum Co (CPE)

RR Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Callon Petroleum Co. The purchase prices were between $42.83 and $64.77, with an estimated average price of $53.62. The stock is now traded at around $52.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 97,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)

RR Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.98 and $35.36, with an estimated average price of $31.36. The stock is now traded at around $39.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 153,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Crescent Energy Co (CRGY)

RR Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Crescent Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $12.24 and $16.82, with an estimated average price of $13.74. The stock is now traded at around $14.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 187,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: TechnipFMC PLC (FTI)

RR Advisors, LLC initiated holding in TechnipFMC PLC. The purchase prices were between $5.58 and $8.14, with an estimated average price of $6.83. The stock is now traded at around $6.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 199,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Western Midstream Partners LP (WES)

RR Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Western Midstream Partners LP by 31.38%. The purchase prices were between $19.23 and $23.64, with an estimated average price of $21.38. The stock is now traded at around $26.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 1,411,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Range Resources Corp (RRC)

RR Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Range Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $17.83 and $26.21, with an estimated average price of $21.48.

Sold Out: Contango Oil & Gas Co (MCF)

RR Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Contango Oil & Gas Co. The sale prices were between $3.11 and $4.71, with an estimated average price of $4.05.

Sold Out: ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP)

RR Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ProPetro Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $7.76 and $10.47, with an estimated average price of $9.08.

Sold Out: Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (SOI)

RR Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. The sale prices were between $6.36 and $8.52, with an estimated average price of $7.38.

Sold Out: US Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA)

RR Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in US Silica Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $8.48 and $11.41, with an estimated average price of $9.98.

Sold Out: DMC Global Inc (BOOM)

RR Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in DMC Global Inc. The sale prices were between $35.51 and $47.22, with an estimated average price of $39.85.



