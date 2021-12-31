Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Praesidium Investment Management Company, LLC Buys NICE, CyberArk Software, Sells Wix.com, R1 RCM Inc

2 hours ago
New York, NY, based Investment company Praesidium Investment Management Company, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys NICE, CyberArk Software, sells Wix.com, R1 RCM Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Praesidium Investment Management Company, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Praesidium Investment Management Company, LLC owns 14 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Praesidium Investment Management Company, LLC
  1. ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 326,319 shares, 11.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53%
  2. PTC Inc (PTC) - 1,622,594 shares, 11.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.07%
  3. Masonite International Corp (DOOR) - 1,554,786 shares, 10.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.11%
  4. Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) - 6,819,847 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.38%
  5. Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) - 1,495,314 shares, 9.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.99%
New Purchase: CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR)

Praesidium Investment Management Company, LLC initiated holding in CyberArk Software Ltd. The purchase prices were between $151.6 and $198.81, with an estimated average price of $175.49. The stock is now traded at around $146.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 98,371 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: NICE Ltd (NICE)

Praesidium Investment Management Company, LLC added to a holding in NICE Ltd by 78.00%. The purchase prices were between $264.25 and $315.02, with an estimated average price of $289.01. The stock is now traded at around $239.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 324,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)

Praesidium Investment Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Wix.com Ltd. The sale prices were between $138.73 and $200.92, with an estimated average price of $172.82.

Sold Out: R1 RCM Inc (RCM)

Praesidium Investment Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in R1 RCM Inc. The sale prices were between $21.2 and $26.24, with an estimated average price of $24.01.



