Praesidium Investment Management Company, LLC Buys NICE, CyberArk Software, Sells Wix.com, R1 RCM Inc

- New Purchases: CYBR,
- Added Positions: NICE, WK,
- Reduced Positions: REZI, DOOR, PEGA, PTC, PRMW, NOW, MORN, DSGX, CPRT, TYL, ADSK,
- Sold Out: WIX, RCM,
These are the top 5 holdings of Praesidium Investment Management Company, LLC
- ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 326,319 shares, 11.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53%
- PTC Inc (PTC) - 1,622,594 shares, 11.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.07%
- Masonite International Corp (DOOR) - 1,554,786 shares, 10.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.11%
- Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) - 6,819,847 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.38%
- Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) - 1,495,314 shares, 9.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.99%
Praesidium Investment Management Company, LLC initiated holding in CyberArk Software Ltd. The purchase prices were between $151.6 and $198.81, with an estimated average price of $175.49. The stock is now traded at around $146.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 98,371 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NICE Ltd (NICE)
Praesidium Investment Management Company, LLC added to a holding in NICE Ltd by 78.00%. The purchase prices were between $264.25 and $315.02, with an estimated average price of $289.01. The stock is now traded at around $239.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 324,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)
Praesidium Investment Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Wix.com Ltd. The sale prices were between $138.73 and $200.92, with an estimated average price of $172.82.Sold Out: R1 RCM Inc (RCM)
Praesidium Investment Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in R1 RCM Inc. The sale prices were between $21.2 and $26.24, with an estimated average price of $24.01.
