Praesidium Investment Management Company, LLC Buys NICE, CyberArk Software, Sells Wix.com, R1 RCM Inc

New Purchases: CYBR,

CYBR, Added Positions: NICE, WK,

NICE, WK, Reduced Positions: REZI, DOOR, PEGA, PTC, PRMW, NOW, MORN, DSGX, CPRT, TYL, ADSK,

REZI, DOOR, PEGA, PTC, PRMW, NOW, MORN, DSGX, CPRT, TYL, ADSK, Sold Out: WIX, RCM,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys NICE, CyberArk Software, sells Wix.com, R1 RCM Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Praesidium Investment Management Company, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Praesidium Investment Management Company, LLC owns 14 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Praesidium Investment Management Company, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/praesidium+investment+management+company%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 326,319 shares, 11.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53% PTC Inc (PTC) - 1,622,594 shares, 11.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.07% Masonite International Corp (DOOR) - 1,554,786 shares, 10.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.11% Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) - 6,819,847 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.38% Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) - 1,495,314 shares, 9.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.99%

Praesidium Investment Management Company, LLC initiated holding in CyberArk Software Ltd. The purchase prices were between $151.6 and $198.81, with an estimated average price of $175.49. The stock is now traded at around $146.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 98,371 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Praesidium Investment Management Company, LLC added to a holding in NICE Ltd by 78.00%. The purchase prices were between $264.25 and $315.02, with an estimated average price of $289.01. The stock is now traded at around $239.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 324,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Praesidium Investment Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Wix.com Ltd. The sale prices were between $138.73 and $200.92, with an estimated average price of $172.82.

Praesidium Investment Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in R1 RCM Inc. The sale prices were between $21.2 and $26.24, with an estimated average price of $24.01.