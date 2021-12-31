Permian Investment Partners, LP Buys Bausch Health Inc, APi Group Corp, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV, Sells NRG Energy Inc, Devon Energy Corp, KBR Inc

New Purchases: YOU, XBI, AAL, OLLI, FLGT, ENS, AMC, PII, COIN, ARKK, ARKG, BC, NEWR, GME, OTLY, UL, IPG, MAC, NIO, PRCH, SKT, SPCE, SAIL, U, NCNO, DDD, APPS, CDAY, LPSN, AI, WIX, ONEM, AYX, APPN, BAND, SUMO, BYND, SDGR, CDLX, CLOV, COUP, OSH, FSLY, FROG,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Bausch Health Inc, APi Group Corp, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV, Clear Secure Inc, SPDR Biotech ETF, sells NRG Energy Inc, Devon Energy Corp, KBR Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Permian Investment Partners, LP. As of 2021Q4, Permian Investment Partners, LP owns 54 stocks with a total value of $962 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

NRG Energy Inc (NRG) - 5,253,801 shares, 23.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.34% Devon Energy Corp (DVN) - 3,941,814 shares, 18.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.41% APi Group Corp (APG) - 5,714,729 shares, 15.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.43% WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 3,161,368 shares, 13.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.03% Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) - 4,652,242 shares, 13.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 97.78%

Permian Investment Partners, LP initiated holding in Clear Secure Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.96 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $36.73. The stock is now traded at around $28.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Permian Investment Partners, LP initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52. The stock is now traded at around $90.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 18,280 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Permian Investment Partners, LP initiated holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.28 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $19.13. The stock is now traded at around $18.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 81,848 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Permian Investment Partners, LP initiated holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.21 and $73.43, with an estimated average price of $60.81. The stock is now traded at around $41.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 25,991 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Permian Investment Partners, LP initiated holding in Fulgent Genetics Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.3 and $105, with an estimated average price of $88.16. The stock is now traded at around $63.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Permian Investment Partners, LP initiated holding in EnerSys. The purchase prices were between $72.84 and $85.49, with an estimated average price of $78.11. The stock is now traded at around $72.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,589 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Permian Investment Partners, LP added to a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc by 97.78%. The purchase prices were between $23 and $29.01, with an estimated average price of $26.75. The stock is now traded at around $24.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.6%. The holding were 4,652,242 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Permian Investment Partners, LP added to a holding in APi Group Corp by 28.43%. The purchase prices were between $20.19 and $25.77, with an estimated average price of $23.11. The stock is now traded at around $21.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 5,714,729 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Permian Investment Partners, LP added to a holding in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV by 25.20%. The purchase prices were between $14.64 and $22.1, with an estimated average price of $17.82. The stock is now traded at around $20.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 4,919,006 shares as of 2021-12-31.