Permian Investment Partners, LP Buys Bausch Health Inc, APi Group Corp, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV, Sells NRG Energy Inc, Devon Energy Corp, KBR Inc

- New Purchases: YOU, XBI, AAL, OLLI, FLGT, ENS, AMC, PII, COIN, ARKK, ARKG, BC, NEWR, GME, OTLY, UL, IPG, MAC, NIO, PRCH, SKT, SPCE, SAIL, U, NCNO, DDD, APPS, CDAY, LPSN, AI, WIX, ONEM, AYX, APPN, BAND, SUMO, BYND, SDGR, CDLX, CLOV, COUP, OSH, FSLY, FROG,
- Added Positions: BHC, APG, VLRS,
- Reduced Positions: NRG, DVN, WSC, KBR,
For the details of Permian Investment Partners, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/permian+investment+partners%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Permian Investment Partners, LP
- NRG Energy Inc (NRG) - 5,253,801 shares, 23.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.34%
- Devon Energy Corp (DVN) - 3,941,814 shares, 18.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.41%
- APi Group Corp (APG) - 5,714,729 shares, 15.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.43%
- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 3,161,368 shares, 13.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.03%
- Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) - 4,652,242 shares, 13.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 97.78%
Permian Investment Partners, LP initiated holding in Clear Secure Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.96 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $36.73. The stock is now traded at around $28.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)
Permian Investment Partners, LP initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52. The stock is now traded at around $90.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 18,280 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)
Permian Investment Partners, LP initiated holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.28 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $19.13. The stock is now traded at around $18.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 81,848 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)
Permian Investment Partners, LP initiated holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.21 and $73.43, with an estimated average price of $60.81. The stock is now traded at around $41.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 25,991 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fulgent Genetics Inc (FLGT)
Permian Investment Partners, LP initiated holding in Fulgent Genetics Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.3 and $105, with an estimated average price of $88.16. The stock is now traded at around $63.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: EnerSys (ENS)
Permian Investment Partners, LP initiated holding in EnerSys. The purchase prices were between $72.84 and $85.49, with an estimated average price of $78.11. The stock is now traded at around $72.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,589 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)
Permian Investment Partners, LP added to a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc by 97.78%. The purchase prices were between $23 and $29.01, with an estimated average price of $26.75. The stock is now traded at around $24.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.6%. The holding were 4,652,242 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: APi Group Corp (APG)
Permian Investment Partners, LP added to a holding in APi Group Corp by 28.43%. The purchase prices were between $20.19 and $25.77, with an estimated average price of $23.11. The stock is now traded at around $21.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 5,714,729 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV (VLRS)
Permian Investment Partners, LP added to a holding in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV by 25.20%. The purchase prices were between $14.64 and $22.1, with an estimated average price of $17.82. The stock is now traded at around $20.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 4,919,006 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Permian Investment Partners, LP. Also check out:
1. Permian Investment Partners, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Permian Investment Partners, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Permian Investment Partners, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Permian Investment Partners, LP keeps buying