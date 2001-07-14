XPeng to be Added to The Hang Seng TECH Index as a Constituent Stock

XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company,” NYSE: XPEV, HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, is pleased to announce that it will be included in the Hang Seng TECH Index as a constituent stock, effective March 7, 2022. according to the announcement made today by the Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited.

The inclusion of XPeng is a strong endorsement of the Company’s underlying strength as a technology leader in the smart mobility industry, demonstrating investors’ confidence in the Company’s track record, investment value and future prospects.

“We are very excited to be included as a constituent stock in the Hang Seng TECH Index. We are particularly proud of being one of the first to join this Index as an 'Autonomous' technology theme. To be chosen as part of one of the most recognized Hong Kong stock market indices reinforces our vision of transforming smart mobility with technology and our strategy to bring the most sophisticated technologies to a broad base of customers,” said He Xiaopeng, Chairman and CEO of XPeng.

The Hang Seng Family of Indexes are widely regarded as the most important gauge of the Hong Kong stock market. The Hang Seng TECH Index represents the 30 largest technology companies listed in Hong Kong that have high business exposure to technology themes and pass the index's screening criteria.

Hang Seng TECH Index has added “Autonomous” technology as a sixth eligible theme for constituent selection, covering activities such as self-driving, autonomous robots, internet of things and smart lifestyles.

Earlier in February, the Company’s Ordinary Shares traded on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“HKEX”) were included in the Shenzhen and Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect programs, enabling qualified Mainland Chinese investors to have direct trading access to the shares through the Stock Exchanges in the Mainland.

About XPeng Inc.

XPeng is a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers. Its mission is to explore and drive Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, XPeng develops in-house its full-stack autonomous driving technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrification/electronic architecture. XPeng is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Amsterdam. The Company’s Smart EVs are manufactured at its plant in Zhaoqing, Guangdong province. For more information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fen.xiaopeng.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about XPeng’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: XPeng’s goals and strategies; XPeng’s expansion plans; XPeng’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the trends in, and size of, China’s EV market; XPeng’s expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its products and services; XPeng’s expectations regarding its relationships with customers, contract manufacturers, suppliers, third-party service providers, strategic partners and other stakeholders; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in XPeng’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and XPeng does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

