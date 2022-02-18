TRICCAR, INC. Announces Name Change and Filing of 14C Information Statement

Correlate Infrastructure Partners seeks future organic growth and additional acquisitions

BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2022 / The Company today announced that a majority of its stockholders have approved a name change from Triccar, Inc. to Correlate Infrastructure Partners, Inc. via written consent. The Company has filed a Form 14C Information Statement with the SEC and will be distributing the Form 14C to all its stockholders with the record of February 17, 2022.

As a majority of our stockholder base approved the name change through a written consent, the 14C Information Statement being mailed out requires no response, return of proxy or additional vote from our stockholders. Within approximately thirty days from the record date (on or about March 17, 2022), the Company anticipates being able to change its name and symbol change with applicable regulatory and marketplace authorities.

CEO, Todd Michaels stated, "The change of the name to Correlate Infrastructure Partners better describes our business model and focus going forward. Since the December 2021 merger of two operating companies, Correlate, Inc. and Loyal Enterprises LLC (dba Solar Site Design), the Company has been aggressively moving to conclude its rebranding, revised web site, investor presentation materials and initiating an investor relations awareness campaign. We are excited about the potential for future growth of our firm in this market given only 3% of the buildings and infrastructure in the United States has optimized for building efficiency, sustainability, renewable energy and EV support. Additionally, our Company is in active acquisition mode during 2022 and look forward to updating shareholders as future milestones and events occur."

Upon the final approvals for the name change to Correlate Infrastructure Partners, the Company will update the public with a related press release. Additionally, the Company anticipates its Annual Report on Form 10-K to be filed on or about March 30, 2022.

ABOUT TRICCAR:

Triccar, Inc., who's corporate name will be Correlate Infrastructure Partners, Inc. going forward, through its two subsidiaries, Correlate and Solar Site Design offers a complete suite of proprietary clean energy assessment solutions for the commercial real estate industry.

Correlate is a portfolio-scale development and finance platform offering commercial and industrial facilities access to clean electrification solutions focused on locally-sited solar, energy storage, EV infrastructure, and intelligent efficiency measures. Its unique data-driven approach is powered by proprietary analytics, concierge subscription services, and a highly scalable national fulfillment network to help building owners profit from fully-funded, turnkey decarbonization and facility health programs.

The Company's website is located at: https://www.correlateinc.com/

Solar Site Design is a U.S. Department of Energy Sunshot Catalyst winner that provides customer acquisition and project development tools for the commercial solar industry. Its commercial marketplace platform connects highly qualified project opportunities to leading solar construction companies nationwide.

The Company's website is located at: https://www.solarsitedesign.com/

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This news release may include "forward-looking statements" regarding Triccar, Inc., its subsidiaries, business, and project plans. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections. Where Triccar, Inc. expresses or implies an expectation or belief about future events or results, such expectation or belief is believed to have a reasonable basis. However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected, or implied by such forward-looking statements. Triccar, Inc. does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Investors may contact: Market Street Capital, Inc. at (832) 447-7592

SOURCE: Triccar Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/689405/TRICCAR-INC-Announces-Name-Change-and-Filing-of-14C-Information-Statement



