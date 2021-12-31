ClearBridge Investments Ltd Buys CSX Corp, Williams Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, Sells Enbridge Inc, Alliant Energy Corp, Clearway Energy Inc

New Purchases: FE, BIPC, PAC, KMI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys CSX Corp, Williams Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp, Entergy Corp, sells Enbridge Inc, Alliant Energy Corp, Clearway Energy Inc, SBA Communications Corp, Cheniere Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ClearBridge Investments Ltd. As of 2021Q4, ClearBridge Investments Ltd owns 31 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Exelon Corp (EXC) - 6,319,407 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73% Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) - 3,812,515 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92% Southern Co (SO) - 3,225,936 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55% Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) - 7,123,476 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7% Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 4,930,152 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.33%

ClearBridge Investments Ltd initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.64 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $41.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 1,609,242 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ClearBridge Investments Ltd initiated holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.85 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $62.19. The stock is now traded at around $67.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 629,490 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ClearBridge Investments Ltd initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62. The stock is now traded at around $16.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ClearBridge Investments Ltd initiated holding in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $115.15 and $139.8, with an estimated average price of $128.08. The stock is now traded at around $154.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,490 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ClearBridge Investments Ltd added to a holding in CSX Corp by 91.20%. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $34.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 4,853,426 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ClearBridge Investments Ltd added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 118.07%. The purchase prices were between $25.35 and $29.55, with an estimated average price of $27.64. The stock is now traded at around $29.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 5,141,162 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ClearBridge Investments Ltd added to a holding in Entergy Corp by 25.18%. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $112.65, with an estimated average price of $105.22. The stock is now traded at around $104.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 1,252,618 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ClearBridge Investments Ltd sold out a holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $54.66 and $61.47, with an estimated average price of $57.35.