Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

ClearBridge Investments Ltd Buys CSX Corp, Williams Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, Sells Enbridge Inc, Alliant Energy Corp, Clearway Energy Inc

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company ClearBridge Investments Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys CSX Corp, Williams Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp, Entergy Corp, sells Enbridge Inc, Alliant Energy Corp, Clearway Energy Inc, SBA Communications Corp, Cheniere Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ClearBridge Investments Ltd. As of 2021Q4, ClearBridge Investments Ltd owns 31 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ClearBridge Investments Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clearbridge+investments+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ClearBridge Investments Ltd
  1. Exelon Corp (EXC) - 6,319,407 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73%
  2. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) - 3,812,515 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%
  3. Southern Co (SO) - 3,225,936 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55%
  4. Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) - 7,123,476 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7%
  5. Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 4,930,152 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.33%
New Purchase: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.64 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $41.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 1,609,242 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (BIPC)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd initiated holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.85 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $62.19. The stock is now traded at around $67.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 629,490 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62. The stock is now traded at around $16.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV (PAC)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd initiated holding in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $115.15 and $139.8, with an estimated average price of $128.08. The stock is now traded at around $154.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,490 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: CSX Corp (CSX)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd added to a holding in CSX Corp by 91.20%. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $34.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 4,853,426 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 118.07%. The purchase prices were between $25.35 and $29.55, with an estimated average price of $27.64. The stock is now traded at around $29.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 5,141,162 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Entergy Corp (ETR)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd added to a holding in Entergy Corp by 25.18%. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $112.65, with an estimated average price of $105.22. The stock is now traded at around $104.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 1,252,618 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Alliant Energy Corp (LNT)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd sold out a holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $54.66 and $61.47, with an estimated average price of $57.35.



Here is the complete portfolio of ClearBridge Investments Ltd. Also check out:

1. ClearBridge Investments Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. ClearBridge Investments Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ClearBridge Investments Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ClearBridge Investments Ltd keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus