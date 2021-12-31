Berkley W R Corp Buys Intel Corp, Old Republic International Corp, CENAQ Energy Corp, Sells WR Berkley Corp, Vistra Corp, Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp

- New Purchases: CENQ, FOUN, MCAA, WINV, CNDB, MTRY, DSAQ, JMAC, PONO, MEOA, FATP, GLLI, IQMD, ROC, BMAQ, AEHA, IRRX.U, AVAC, AEAE, INTE, GIA, SANB, IFIN.U, MTVC.U, XFIN, VSAC, BNIX, OXAC, LGSTU, PBAX, UTAAU, THAC, REVE, OLITU, LFACU, LFACU, BIOSU, LION, LION, ENTF, TPGY, BLEUU, VHNAU, TLGYU, BPACU, BOCNU, PHYT, PCCT, OXUS, SZZLU, ROCLU, MBSC, APCA.U, HTAQ, FLAG, FLAG, FLYA, PACI.U, HAIAU, GOGN, PCX, FIAC, APN, CPAA, CPAA, AHPA, NOVV, WQGA, DCRD, KCGI, IOACU, CIIG, ALORU, MNTN.U, ENER, GEEXU, ATEK.U, ONYX, IVCBU, BFAC.U, EVE.U, SHAP.U, LVAC, ARCK, ADAL, AFACU, ESAC, GTAC, AHRNU, TRAQ, PPHP, RNERU, VMGAU, BMAC, MCAG, PEPL, SCUA.U, OHAA, LIBY, SHCA, ROCR, ACRO, FEXDU, DTRT, SIER, CBRGU, AACI, FRBNU, GGAAU, ICNC, LAX, USCT, NVACU, SMAP, CMCAU, ROSE, MLAI, JUN, DHAC, ACDI.U, BCSAU, RCFA.U, SUAC.U, ZINGU, DAOOU, FXCOU, PORT.U, GDNRU, FRW, CHWA, APMI, INAQ, GIAC, HHGC, BACA, NFNT.U, HPLT, ARTE, NFYS, HWKZ, SGII, FNVT, FHLT, RJAC.U, WEL.U, TGAAU, GFGDU, NCAC, PGSS, PRLHU, JAQC, DHACU, NETC.U, IGTAU, ACAQ, IVCPU, WTMAU, NPAB, CNDA, CNDA, TSIB, DNAC, BWC, PRBM, BNNR, AVHI, AVHI, GATE, TCOA.U, AOGOU, SVNA, RRAC, ALAC, EUCR, BRD.U, SEDA, LEAP, LNFA, FTCV, FVT, CFFSU, DTOC, GIWWU, BSKY, DNAD, DNAA, CPAR, WAVC, ARGU, CRECU, DMYS, MAAQU, STET.U, JWACU, PEGR, ARIZ,
- Added Positions: INTC, ENB, CMC, ORI, CPSR, KMI, EPD, TWNT, TREB, CLAQ, CRHC, CFFE, HWEL, TINV, PSTH, ZNTE, ET, CRU, RBAC, APAC, ATSPT, MLAC, VYGG, SV, HZON, CFIV, GGGV, BENE, ACEV, PRPB, OTEC, NOAC, IMAQ, MCAF, TIOA, AUS, SPAQ, SPAQ, BTAQ, FRSG, ASPA, CNTQ, MAQC, LFTR, AURC, PAFO, DKDCA, GACQ, PIPP, YSAC, LCAP, GPAC, FMAC, PTOC, CCV, GLSPT, AGCB, FTVI, BTWN, MUDS, MUDS, GIW, SPK, PAIC, XPOA, GBRG, SNRH, CPUH, OTRA, IPOD, DSAC, BCAC, IGAC, SWAG, FTEV,
- Reduced Positions: GGPI, APSG, SEAH, BWAC, QFTA, DUNE, ADEX, IMPX, FPAC, FPAC, SBEA, MPAC, PSAG, BRPM, RAM, TCAC, BLTS, GLAQ, SCLE, VMAC, ENNV, NXU, EJFA, SVFA, IPOF, AGBA,
- Sold Out: WRB, VST, SVOK, DBDR, SGAM, SWBK, PROC, CMLT, VOSO, HZAC, ESSC, LIII, CBAH, DGNS, FLYA.U, KCGI.U, NGCA, CPAAU, CPAAU, CIIGU, WQGA.U, AHPAU, AHPAU, DCRDU, KURI, MACQ, DSAQ.U, DTRTU, CENQU, OXACU, ACRO.U, MEOAU, MCAD, SIERU, ENFA, WINVU, INAQ.U, REVEU, FHLTU, GIG, FORE, AEHAU, APMIU, STWO, HPLTU, BACA.U, PPGH, YAC, DDMX, DDMX, ARTEU, CFVI, PPHPU, JAQCU, AACIU, MRAC, FLAG.U, CNDA.U, BNIXU, OXUSU, LOKB, PRBM.U, HHGCU, BNNRU, NOVVU, DFPH, SNII, NGAB, WAVC.U, ARGUU, WALD, ATHN, GMII, DCRN, FSII, BSN, ABGI, ACTD, PONOU,
- Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) - 6,360,000 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.00%
- Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 2,297,822 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.91%
- Commercial Metals Co (CMC) - 2,437,504 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.11%
- Intel Corp (INTC) - 1,675,000 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.52%
- Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 2,547,663 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.93%
Berkley W R Corp initiated holding in CENAQ Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 809,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Founder SPAC (FOUN)
Berkley W R Corp initiated holding in Founder SPAC. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $10.028100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 656,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp (MCAA)
Berkley W R Corp initiated holding in Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.98 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $10.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 526,201 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: WinVest Acquisition Corp (WINV)
Berkley W R Corp initiated holding in WinVest Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 519,277 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Concord Acquisition Corp III (CNDB)
Berkley W R Corp initiated holding in Concord Acquisition Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 493,949 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Monterey Bio Acquisition Corp (MTRY)
Berkley W R Corp initiated holding in Monterey Bio Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 479,811 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Berkley W R Corp added to a holding in Intel Corp by 59.52%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $44.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 1,675,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Old Republic International Corp (ORI)
Berkley W R Corp added to a holding in Old Republic International Corp by 22.34%. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $26.34, with an estimated average price of $24.86. The stock is now traded at around $26.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 2,053,576 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp (CPSR)
Berkley W R Corp added to a holding in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp by 163.60%. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $7.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 993,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp (TWNT)
Berkley W R Corp added to a holding in Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp by 1037.19%. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 558,643 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp (CRHC)
Berkley W R Corp added to a holding in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp by 85.60%. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,048,260 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CleanTech Acquisition Corp (CLAQ)
Berkley W R Corp added to a holding in CleanTech Acquisition Corp by 124.78%. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $10.048500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 862,556 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: WR Berkley Corp (WRB)
Berkley W R Corp sold out a holding in WR Berkley Corp. The sale prices were between $73.97 and $84.5, with an estimated average price of $79.92.Sold Out: Vistra Corp (VST)
Berkley W R Corp sold out a holding in Vistra Corp. The sale prices were between $17.02 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.14.Sold Out: Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp (SVOK)
Berkley W R Corp sold out a holding in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $8.74 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.87.Sold Out: Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp (DBDR)
Berkley W R Corp sold out a holding in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $10.15.Sold Out: Seaport Global Acquisition Corp (SGAM)
Berkley W R Corp sold out a holding in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.21 and $12.8, with an estimated average price of $10.06.Sold Out: Switchback II Corp (SWBK)
Berkley W R Corp sold out a holding in Switchback II Corp. The sale prices were between $8.17 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.87.
