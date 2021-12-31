Berkley W R Corp Buys Intel Corp, Old Republic International Corp, CENAQ Energy Corp, Sells WR Berkley Corp, Vistra Corp, Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Intel Corp, Old Republic International Corp, CENAQ Energy Corp, Founder SPAC, Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp, sells WR Berkley Corp, Vistra Corp, Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp, Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp, Seaport Global Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Berkley W R Corp. As of 2021Q4, Berkley W R Corp owns 572 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BERKLEY W R CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/berkley+w+r+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) - 6,360,000 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.00% Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 2,297,822 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.91% Commercial Metals Co (CMC) - 2,437,504 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.11% Intel Corp (INTC) - 1,675,000 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.52% Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 2,547,663 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.93%

Berkley W R Corp initiated holding in CENAQ Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 809,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berkley W R Corp initiated holding in Founder SPAC. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $10.028100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 656,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berkley W R Corp initiated holding in Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.98 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $10.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 526,201 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berkley W R Corp initiated holding in WinVest Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 519,277 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berkley W R Corp initiated holding in Concord Acquisition Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 493,949 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berkley W R Corp initiated holding in Monterey Bio Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 479,811 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berkley W R Corp added to a holding in Intel Corp by 59.52%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $44.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 1,675,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berkley W R Corp added to a holding in Old Republic International Corp by 22.34%. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $26.34, with an estimated average price of $24.86. The stock is now traded at around $26.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 2,053,576 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berkley W R Corp added to a holding in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp by 163.60%. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $7.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 993,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berkley W R Corp added to a holding in Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp by 1037.19%. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 558,643 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berkley W R Corp added to a holding in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp by 85.60%. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,048,260 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berkley W R Corp added to a holding in CleanTech Acquisition Corp by 124.78%. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $10.048500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 862,556 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berkley W R Corp sold out a holding in WR Berkley Corp. The sale prices were between $73.97 and $84.5, with an estimated average price of $79.92.

Berkley W R Corp sold out a holding in Vistra Corp. The sale prices were between $17.02 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.14.

Berkley W R Corp sold out a holding in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $8.74 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.87.

Berkley W R Corp sold out a holding in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $10.15.

Berkley W R Corp sold out a holding in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.21 and $12.8, with an estimated average price of $10.06.

Berkley W R Corp sold out a holding in Switchback II Corp. The sale prices were between $8.17 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.87.