Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC Buys GoodRx Holdings Inc, Revolve Group Inc, AppLovin Corp, Sells 1-800-Flowers.com Inc, OptimizeRx Corp, Euronet Worldwide Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys GoodRx Holdings Inc, Revolve Group Inc, AppLovin Corp, Funko Inc, sells 1-800-Flowers.com Inc, OptimizeRx Corp, Euronet Worldwide Inc, Destination XL Group Inc, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC owns 29 stocks with a total value of $254 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) - 298,980 shares, 10.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.40% Five9 Inc (FIVN) - 161,035 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.67% Pool Corp (POOL) - 36,210 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.36% American Tower Corp (AMT) - 65,695 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49% MillerKnoll Inc (MLKN) - 453,550 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.16%

Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.11 and $47.16, with an estimated average price of $40.03. The stock is now traded at around $25.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 230,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in AppLovin Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.88 and $114.85, with an estimated average price of $93.45. The stock is now traded at around $64.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 35,890 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Revolve Group Inc by 183.36%. The purchase prices were between $53.24 and $87.79, with an estimated average price of $70.39. The stock is now traded at around $55.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 174,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Funko Inc by 32.44%. The purchase prices were between $15.68 and $19.34, with an estimated average price of $17.73. The stock is now traded at around $17.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 576,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $101.37 and $135.45, with an estimated average price of $118.58.

Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.

Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Axonics Inc. The sale prices were between $50.01 and $73.35, with an estimated average price of $60.96.

Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $101.57 and $118.45, with an estimated average price of $110.19.

Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Steelcase Inc. The sale prices were between $10.95 and $12.72, with an estimated average price of $12.03.

Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Sientra Inc. The sale prices were between $3.51 and $6.08, with an estimated average price of $4.81.

Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in 1-800-Flowers.com Inc by 82.83%. The sale prices were between $21.84 and $35.27, with an estimated average price of $28.98. The stock is now traded at around $15.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.22%. Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC still held 128,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.