Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC Buys GoodRx Holdings Inc, Revolve Group Inc, AppLovin Corp, Sells 1-800-Flowers.com Inc, OptimizeRx Corp, Euronet Worldwide Inc

- New Purchases: GDRX, APP,
- Added Positions: RVLV, FNKO, FIVN, SIMO, MLKN, LOPE, PLAY, CZR,
- Reduced Positions: FLWS, OPRX, DXLG, POOL, SMLR, INSE, NXST, SKIN, OIH, INMD, KIDS, EVRI,
- Sold Out: EEFT, AMZN, AXNX, AKAM, SCS, SIEN, BRPMU,
These are the top 5 holdings of Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC
- Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) - 298,980 shares, 10.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.40%
- Five9 Inc (FIVN) - 161,035 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.67%
- Pool Corp (POOL) - 36,210 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.36%
- American Tower Corp (AMT) - 65,695 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49%
- MillerKnoll Inc (MLKN) - 453,550 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.16%
Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.11 and $47.16, with an estimated average price of $40.03. The stock is now traded at around $25.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 230,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AppLovin Corp (APP)
Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in AppLovin Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.88 and $114.85, with an estimated average price of $93.45. The stock is now traded at around $64.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 35,890 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Revolve Group Inc (RVLV)
Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Revolve Group Inc by 183.36%. The purchase prices were between $53.24 and $87.79, with an estimated average price of $70.39. The stock is now traded at around $55.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 174,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Funko Inc (FNKO)
Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Funko Inc by 32.44%. The purchase prices were between $15.68 and $19.34, with an estimated average price of $17.73. The stock is now traded at around $17.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 576,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT)
Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $101.37 and $135.45, with an estimated average price of $118.58.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.Sold Out: Axonics Inc (AXNX)
Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Axonics Inc. The sale prices were between $50.01 and $73.35, with an estimated average price of $60.96.Sold Out: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)
Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $101.57 and $118.45, with an estimated average price of $110.19.Sold Out: Steelcase Inc (SCS)
Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Steelcase Inc. The sale prices were between $10.95 and $12.72, with an estimated average price of $12.03.Sold Out: Sientra Inc (SIEN)
Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Sientra Inc. The sale prices were between $3.51 and $6.08, with an estimated average price of $4.81.Reduced: 1-800-Flowers.com Inc (FLWS)
Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in 1-800-Flowers.com Inc by 82.83%. The sale prices were between $21.84 and $35.27, with an estimated average price of $28.98. The stock is now traded at around $15.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.22%. Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC still held 128,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.
