Springhouse Capital Management, LP Buys Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, FinTech Acquisition Corp V, Sells Wells Fargo, Adient PLC, Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, FinTech Acquisition Corp V, Gap Inc, BP Midstream Partners LP, sells Wells Fargo, Adient PLC, Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP, iQIYI Inc, CVS Health Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Springhouse Capital Management, LP. As of 2021Q4, Springhouse Capital Management, LP owns 33 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Global Indemnity Group LLC (GBLI) - 745,560 shares, 13.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88% Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp (SEAH) - 1,666,279 shares, 11.63% of the total portfolio. New Position G. Willi-Food International Ltd (WILC) - 669,734 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.91% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,010 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.92% Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH) - 556,826 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 119.20%

Springhouse Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $12.31, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $8.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.63%. The holding were 1,666,279 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Springhouse Capital Management, LP initiated holding in FinTech Acquisition Corp V. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $10.25. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.01%. The holding were 575,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Springhouse Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Gap Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.98 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $20.79. The stock is now traded at around $14.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 317,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Springhouse Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Northern Star Investment Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 236,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Springhouse Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Nordstrom Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.6 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $21.578400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 53,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Springhouse Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The purchase prices were between $5.97 and $8.85, with an estimated average price of $7.36. The stock is now traded at around $5.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 82,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Springhouse Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd by 119.20%. The purchase prices were between $19.68 and $20.28, with an estimated average price of $19.84. The stock is now traded at around $19.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.2%. The holding were 556,826 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Springhouse Capital Management, LP added to a holding in BP Midstream Partners LP by 43.64%. The purchase prices were between $12.77 and $15.56, with an estimated average price of $13.54. The stock is now traded at around $18.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 521,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Springhouse Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 24.92%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2615.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 4,010 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Springhouse Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Groupon Inc by 59.18%. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $27.64, with an estimated average price of $23.36. The stock is now traded at around $23.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 31,836 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Springhouse Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28.

Springhouse Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Adient PLC. The sale prices were between $40.32 and $48.72, with an estimated average price of $44.98.

Springhouse Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in iQIYI Inc. The sale prices were between $4.03 and $9.77, with an estimated average price of $7.03.

Springhouse Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68.