Ferris Capital, LLC Buys Autodesk Inc, Teradyne Inc, Lam Research Corp, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF, Starbucks Corp

- New Purchases: TER, RMBS, LLY,
- Added Positions: JEPI, VNLA, ADSK, LRCX, MOAT, VTIP, IJH, XOM, MRK, TSLA, VOO,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, SHOP, XLU, SBUX, BSCM, IAU, CRWD, V, ORCL, GDX, DLX, USMV, QUAL, MGV, HD, ITOT, IBDD, EEMV, ARKK, CRM, VZ, ABBV, EFAV, T,
- Sold Out: BSCL, IBMJ,
These are the top 5 holdings of Ferris Capital, LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 78,072 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 160,235 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 73,533 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 403,216 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 27,908 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.82%
Ferris Capital, LLC initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.27 and $168.56, with an estimated average price of $141.64. The stock is now traded at around $114.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,557 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rambus Inc (RMBS)
Ferris Capital, LLC initiated holding in Rambus Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.8 and $29.68, with an estimated average price of $25.56. The stock is now traded at around $26.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,834 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Ferris Capital, LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $240.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 728 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
Ferris Capital, LLC added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 43.99%. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $216.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Ferris Capital, LLC added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 72.16%. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $569.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 835 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
Ferris Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMJ)
Ferris Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.
