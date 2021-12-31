Ferris Capital, LLC Buys Autodesk Inc, Teradyne Inc, Lam Research Corp, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF, Starbucks Corp

New Purchases: TER, RMBS, LLY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Autodesk Inc, Teradyne Inc, Lam Research Corp, Rambus Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF, Starbucks Corp, VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ferris Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Ferris Capital, LLC owns 195 stocks with a total value of $460 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 78,072 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 160,235 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 73,533 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 403,216 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 27,908 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.82%

Ferris Capital, LLC initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.27 and $168.56, with an estimated average price of $141.64. The stock is now traded at around $114.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,557 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ferris Capital, LLC initiated holding in Rambus Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.8 and $29.68, with an estimated average price of $25.56. The stock is now traded at around $26.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,834 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ferris Capital, LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $240.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 728 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ferris Capital, LLC added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 43.99%. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $216.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ferris Capital, LLC added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 72.16%. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $569.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 835 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ferris Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Ferris Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.