Diameter Capital Partners LP Buys Hertz Global Holdings Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , CommScope Holding Co Inc, Sells , SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, Gulfport Energy Corp

- New Purchases: HTZ, LQD, COMM, NFYS, IVAN, FPAC, FPAC, SNII, APSG, VCXA, HUGS, SBEA, CND, SVFA, IMPX, ADEX, GTPB, CVII, XPDBU, MIR, BRPM, BKKT, RMGC, NDAC, SEAH, DMYS, FSRX, LOKM, HERA, CLIM, REVH, GIIX, GSEV, VGII, GLHA, CPAR, POND, QFTA, NFNT.U, CNDB, ACTD, FVIV, AKIC, DTOC, FTVI, FTAA, BTNB, MPAC,
- Added Positions: BKD, AMBP, SMRT, RBAC, FWAC, BHC, CPUH, XPDI, PSTH, CCV, FYBR,
- Reduced Positions: GPOR, VICI, RADI, ACC, GGPI, ATUS, HUMA, BHIL, MUDS, MUDS, AUS,
- Sold Out: ARD, XOP, CONE, CCL, CANO, CPUH.U, ACT, ACT, PRTY, UP, RKLB, CRK, DNA, VLTA, CMLT, RMGCU, NDACU, ACTDU, MPLN, HZAC, CLIM.U, RTPY, SVFB, FSRXU, HERAU, LOKM.U, KURIU, GSEVU, GIIXU, DCRC, POND.U, FTCV, CPARU, VGII.U, SNII.U, GLHAU, AKICU, FVIV.U, REVHU, RONI.U, DTOCU, MTAC, FTAAU, KURI, KVSC,
For the details of Diameter Capital Partners LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/diameter+capital+partners+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Diameter Capital Partners LP
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 863,000 shares, 11.53% of the total portfolio.
- Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ) - 7,292,375 shares, 10.95% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Carnival Corp (CCL) - 7,000,000 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio.
- iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 1,000,000 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. New Position
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 239,600 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio.
Diameter Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.16 and $35.06, with an estimated average price of $25.44. The stock is now traded at around $18.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.95%. The holding were 7,292,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Diameter Capital Partners LP initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $130.25 and $134.12, with an estimated average price of $132.19. The stock is now traded at around $123.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.96%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CommScope Holding Co Inc (COMM)
Diameter Capital Partners LP initiated holding in CommScope Holding Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.42 and $13.23, with an estimated average price of $10.91. The stock is now traded at around $10.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 3,745,657 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Enphys Acquisition Corp (NFYS)
Diameter Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Enphys Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.69. The stock is now traded at around $9.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 1,731,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp (IVAN)
Diameter Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $11.14, with an estimated average price of $10.19. The stock is now traded at around $7.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 1,608,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Far Peak Acquisition Corp (FPAC)
Diameter Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Far Peak Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $10.31. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 1,347,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD)
Diameter Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Brookdale Senior Living Inc by 1151.69%. The purchase prices were between $4.72 and $7.57, with an estimated average price of $6.22. The stock is now traded at around $6.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 5,301,641 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ardagh Metal Packaging SA (AMBP)
Diameter Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Ardagh Metal Packaging SA by 67.54%. The purchase prices were between $8.63 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.51. The stock is now traded at around $9.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 5,026,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SmartRent Inc (SMRT)
Diameter Capital Partners LP added to a holding in SmartRent Inc by 174.22%. The purchase prices were between $9.34 and $14.02, with an estimated average price of $11.31. The stock is now traded at around $7.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 1,998,914 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: RedBall Acquisition Corp (RBAC)
Diameter Capital Partners LP added to a holding in RedBall Acquisition Corp by 681.98%. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,081,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp III (FWAC)
Diameter Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp III by 62.58%. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.89. The stock is now traded at around $9.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 2,259,617 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)
Diameter Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc by 32.00%. The purchase prices were between $23 and $29.01, with an estimated average price of $26.75. The stock is now traded at around $23.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 660,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (ARD)
Diameter Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $24.12 and $24.75, with an estimated average price of $24.44.Sold Out: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)
Diameter Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The sale prices were between $90.95 and $110.89, with an estimated average price of $102.02.Sold Out: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)
Diameter Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12.Sold Out: Carnival Corp (CCL)
Diameter Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $16.38 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $21.3.Sold Out: Cano Health Inc (CANO)
Diameter Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Cano Health Inc. The sale prices were between $8.45 and $12.65, with an estimated average price of $10.43.Sold Out: Compute Health Acquisition Corp (CPUH.U)
Diameter Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.94 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $10.01.
Here is the complete portfolio of Diameter Capital Partners LP. Also check out:
1. Diameter Capital Partners LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Diameter Capital Partners LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Diameter Capital Partners LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Diameter Capital Partners LP keeps buying