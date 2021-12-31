Diameter Capital Partners LP Buys Hertz Global Holdings Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , CommScope Holding Co Inc, Sells , SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, Gulfport Energy Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Hertz Global Holdings Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , CommScope Holding Co Inc, Brookdale Senior Living Inc, Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, sells , SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, Gulfport Energy Corp, VICI Properties Inc, CyrusOne Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Diameter Capital Partners LP. As of 2021Q4, Diameter Capital Partners LP owns 160 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Diameter Capital Partners LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/diameter+capital+partners+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 863,000 shares, 11.53% of the total portfolio. Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ) - 7,292,375 shares, 10.95% of the total portfolio. New Position Carnival Corp (CCL) - 7,000,000 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 1,000,000 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. New Position S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 239,600 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio.

Diameter Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.16 and $35.06, with an estimated average price of $25.44. The stock is now traded at around $18.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.95%. The holding were 7,292,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diameter Capital Partners LP initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $130.25 and $134.12, with an estimated average price of $132.19. The stock is now traded at around $123.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.96%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diameter Capital Partners LP initiated holding in CommScope Holding Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.42 and $13.23, with an estimated average price of $10.91. The stock is now traded at around $10.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 3,745,657 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diameter Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Enphys Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.69. The stock is now traded at around $9.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 1,731,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diameter Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $11.14, with an estimated average price of $10.19. The stock is now traded at around $7.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 1,608,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diameter Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Far Peak Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $10.31. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 1,347,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diameter Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Brookdale Senior Living Inc by 1151.69%. The purchase prices were between $4.72 and $7.57, with an estimated average price of $6.22. The stock is now traded at around $6.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 5,301,641 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diameter Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Ardagh Metal Packaging SA by 67.54%. The purchase prices were between $8.63 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.51. The stock is now traded at around $9.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 5,026,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diameter Capital Partners LP added to a holding in SmartRent Inc by 174.22%. The purchase prices were between $9.34 and $14.02, with an estimated average price of $11.31. The stock is now traded at around $7.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 1,998,914 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diameter Capital Partners LP added to a holding in RedBall Acquisition Corp by 681.98%. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,081,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diameter Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp III by 62.58%. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.89. The stock is now traded at around $9.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 2,259,617 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diameter Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc by 32.00%. The purchase prices were between $23 and $29.01, with an estimated average price of $26.75. The stock is now traded at around $23.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 660,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diameter Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $24.12 and $24.75, with an estimated average price of $24.44.

Diameter Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The sale prices were between $90.95 and $110.89, with an estimated average price of $102.02.

Diameter Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12.

Diameter Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $16.38 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $21.3.

Diameter Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Cano Health Inc. The sale prices were between $8.45 and $12.65, with an estimated average price of $10.43.

Diameter Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.94 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $10.01.