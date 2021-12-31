Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC Buys American International Group Inc, Splunk Inc, Raymond James Financial Inc, Sells Shift4 Payments Inc, Fiserv Inc, Salesforce.com Inc

- New Purchases: AIG, SPLK, RJF, FIVE, CCCS, HYPR, RHHBY,
- Added Positions: EWBC, AJG, AMZN, NYT, EYE, MSFT, IBN, AFMD, IMCR, DRVN,
- Reduced Positions: CRM, NOW, CCK, HZNP, GLBE, AMP, OWL, SBNY, CYTK, GOOGL, FWONK, SNY, RCUS, BCRX, CRIS,
- Sold Out: FOUR, FISV, DNA, HCAQ, IQV, OMER, XMTR, YMTX,
For the details of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bain+capital+public+equity+management+ii%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) - 1,758,991 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.96%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 57,305 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.16%
- American International Group Inc (AIG) - 2,874,361 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 466,347 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.45%
- Signature Bank (SBNY) - 446,936 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.39%
Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC initiated holding in American International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.72 and $61.08, with an estimated average price of $56.98. The stock is now traded at around $61.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.45%. The holding were 2,874,361 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99. The stock is now traded at around $114.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 820,919 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF)
Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC initiated holding in Raymond James Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.38 and $102.53, with an estimated average price of $98.97. The stock is now traded at around $108.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 851,391 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Five Below Inc (FIVE)
Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC initiated holding in Five Below Inc. The purchase prices were between $166.95 and $218.76, with an estimated average price of $197.21. The stock is now traded at around $166.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 325,407 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS)
Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC initiated holding in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.09 and $13.18, with an estimated average price of $11.69. The stock is now traded at around $10.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 2,187,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Hyperfine Inc (HYPR)
Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC initiated holding in Hyperfine Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.01 and $9.19, with an estimated average price of $8.1. The stock is now traded at around $3.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,569,686 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC)
Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC added to a holding in East West Bancorp Inc by 189.56%. The purchase prices were between $73.54 and $85.78, with an estimated average price of $80.43. The stock is now traded at around $88.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 1,007,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG)
Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC added to a holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co by 59.30%. The purchase prices were between $149.24 and $170.44, with an estimated average price of $163.67. The stock is now traded at around $154.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 777,094 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 28.16%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3052.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 57,305 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: New York Times Co (NYT)
Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC added to a holding in New York Times Co by 58.08%. The purchase prices were between $44.64 and $55.8, with an estimated average price of $49.31. The stock is now traded at around $41.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 1,299,059 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE)
Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC added to a holding in National Vision Holdings Inc by 28.24%. The purchase prices were between $45.58 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $53.38. The stock is now traded at around $38.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,856,754 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Affimed NV (AFMD)
Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC added to a holding in Affimed NV by 106.71%. The purchase prices were between $5.37 and $7.07, with an estimated average price of $6.19. The stock is now traded at around $4.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,373,099 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR)
Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC sold out a holding in Shift4 Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $49.22 and $79.77, with an estimated average price of $63.1.Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27.Sold Out: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA)
Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC sold out a holding in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $8.31 and $14.92, with an estimated average price of $11.86.Sold Out: HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp (HCAQ)
Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC sold out a holding in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.75 and $10.92, with an estimated average price of $9.97.Sold Out: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)
Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC sold out a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $238.37 and $282.61, with an estimated average price of $260.16.Sold Out: Omeros Corp (OMER)
Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC sold out a holding in Omeros Corp. The sale prices were between $5.67 and $8.29, with an estimated average price of $7.25.
