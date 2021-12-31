Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC Buys American International Group Inc, Splunk Inc, Raymond James Financial Inc, Sells Shift4 Payments Inc, Fiserv Inc, Salesforce.com Inc

New Purchases: AIG, SPLK, RJF, FIVE, CCCS, HYPR, RHHBY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys American International Group Inc, Splunk Inc, Raymond James Financial Inc, Five Below Inc, East West Bancorp Inc, sells Shift4 Payments Inc, Fiserv Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc, ServiceNow Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC owns 45 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) - 1,758,991 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.96% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 57,305 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.16% American International Group Inc (AIG) - 2,874,361 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. New Position Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 466,347 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.45% Signature Bank (SBNY) - 446,936 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.39%

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC initiated holding in American International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.72 and $61.08, with an estimated average price of $56.98. The stock is now traded at around $61.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.45%. The holding were 2,874,361 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99. The stock is now traded at around $114.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 820,919 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC initiated holding in Raymond James Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.38 and $102.53, with an estimated average price of $98.97. The stock is now traded at around $108.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 851,391 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC initiated holding in Five Below Inc. The purchase prices were between $166.95 and $218.76, with an estimated average price of $197.21. The stock is now traded at around $166.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 325,407 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC initiated holding in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.09 and $13.18, with an estimated average price of $11.69. The stock is now traded at around $10.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 2,187,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC initiated holding in Hyperfine Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.01 and $9.19, with an estimated average price of $8.1. The stock is now traded at around $3.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,569,686 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC added to a holding in East West Bancorp Inc by 189.56%. The purchase prices were between $73.54 and $85.78, with an estimated average price of $80.43. The stock is now traded at around $88.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 1,007,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC added to a holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co by 59.30%. The purchase prices were between $149.24 and $170.44, with an estimated average price of $163.67. The stock is now traded at around $154.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 777,094 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 28.16%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3052.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 57,305 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC added to a holding in New York Times Co by 58.08%. The purchase prices were between $44.64 and $55.8, with an estimated average price of $49.31. The stock is now traded at around $41.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 1,299,059 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC added to a holding in National Vision Holdings Inc by 28.24%. The purchase prices were between $45.58 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $53.38. The stock is now traded at around $38.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,856,754 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC added to a holding in Affimed NV by 106.71%. The purchase prices were between $5.37 and $7.07, with an estimated average price of $6.19. The stock is now traded at around $4.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,373,099 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC sold out a holding in Shift4 Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $49.22 and $79.77, with an estimated average price of $63.1.

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27.

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC sold out a holding in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $8.31 and $14.92, with an estimated average price of $11.86.

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC sold out a holding in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.75 and $10.92, with an estimated average price of $9.97.

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC sold out a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $238.37 and $282.61, with an estimated average price of $260.16.

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC sold out a holding in Omeros Corp. The sale prices were between $5.67 and $8.29, with an estimated average price of $7.25.