Karani Asset Management LLC Buys Asana Inc, Twilio Inc, Sprout Social Inc, Sells EOG Resources Inc, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, Health Catalyst Inc

New Purchases: TWLO, SLAB, MDB, FIVN, NCNO, GTLB,

TWLO, SLAB, MDB, FIVN, NCNO, GTLB, Added Positions: ASAN, SPT, RLI, DOCU, REGN, COST, TXN, ZS, HUBS, PD, ALNY, PCOR,

ASAN, SPT, RLI, DOCU, REGN, COST, TXN, ZS, HUBS, PD, ALNY, PCOR, Reduced Positions: HCAT, ZM, TSLA, AAPL, CDNS, INTU, TEAM, MSFT, GOOGL, DT, ADBE, SAIL, NVDA, CRM,

HCAT, ZM, TSLA, AAPL, CDNS, INTU, TEAM, MSFT, GOOGL, DT, ADBE, SAIL, NVDA, CRM, Sold Out: EOG, CDAY, TPL, MA, CLX, FB, COUP, BOX, ZEN, DOMO, FVRR, BAM, BAMR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Asana Inc, Twilio Inc, Sprout Social Inc, RLI Corp, DocuSign Inc, sells EOG Resources Inc, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, Health Catalyst Inc, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Mastercard Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Karani Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Karani Asset Management LLC owns 38 stocks with a total value of $202 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

HubSpot Inc (HUBS) - 27,517 shares, 8.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.09% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 53,932 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 19,833 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.59% Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) - 58,530 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.35% Intuit Inc (INTU) - 15,529 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.69%

Karani Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $158.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 19,325 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Karani Asset Management LLC initiated holding in MongoDB Inc. The purchase prices were between $429.34 and $585.03, with an estimated average price of $513.15. The stock is now traded at around $390.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,101 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Karani Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Silicon Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.54 and $210.1, with an estimated average price of $185.35. The stock is now traded at around $151.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,805 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Karani Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Five9 Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $115.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,114 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Karani Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Ncino Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.39 and $76.76, with an estimated average price of $64.62. The stock is now traded at around $42.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 10,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Karani Asset Management LLC initiated holding in GitLab Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.75 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $61.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,573 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Karani Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Asana Inc by 412.84%. The purchase prices were between $64.2 and $142.68, with an estimated average price of $105.54. The stock is now traded at around $63.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.85%. The holding were 129,672 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Karani Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Sprout Social Inc by 502.69%. The purchase prices were between $82.04 and $142, with an estimated average price of $112.81. The stock is now traded at around $52.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 45,955 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Karani Asset Management LLC added to a holding in RLI Corp by 70.69%. The purchase prices were between $100.7 and $115.06, with an estimated average price of $108.48. The stock is now traded at around $98.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 74,228 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Karani Asset Management LLC added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 45.99%. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $110.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 53,016 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Karani Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 33.08%. The purchase prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19. The stock is now traded at around $615.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 14,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Karani Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 27.78%. The purchase prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91. The stock is now traded at around $166.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 30,240 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Karani Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $83.58 and $97.11, with an estimated average price of $89.9.

Karani Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The sale prices were between $98.17 and $130.32, with an estimated average price of $114.49.

Karani Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $1151.79 and $1421.57, with an estimated average price of $1257.

Karani Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75.

Karani Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $158.99 and $178.17, with an estimated average price of $166.8.

Karani Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.