Marcho Partners LLP Buys GitLab Inc, Wix.com, Cazoo Group, Sells AppLovin Corp, Unity Software Inc, Spire Global Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys GitLab Inc, Wix.com, Cazoo Group, MercadoLibre Inc, sells AppLovin Corp, Unity Software Inc, Spire Global Inc, Sea, Farfetch during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marcho Partners LLP. As of 2021Q4, Marcho Partners LLP owns 11 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Wix.com Ltd (WIX) - 1,519,150 shares, 18.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.99% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 149,956 shares, 15.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.15% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 113,369 shares, 12.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.6% Elastic NV (ESTC) - 1,204,846 shares, 11.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.60% Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) - 20,765,366 shares, 9.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 383.99%

Marcho Partners LLP initiated holding in GitLab Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.75 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $61.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.77%. The holding were 1,154,622 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marcho Partners LLP added to a holding in Wix.com Ltd by 71.99%. The purchase prices were between $138.73 and $200.92, with an estimated average price of $172.82. The stock is now traded at around $86.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.76%. The holding were 1,519,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marcho Partners LLP added to a holding in Cazoo Group Ltd by 383.99%. The purchase prices were between $5.96 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $7.72. The stock is now traded at around $4.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.69%. The holding were 20,765,366 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marcho Partners LLP added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 43.15%. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $937.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.71%. The holding were 149,956 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marcho Partners LLP sold out a holding in AppLovin Corp. The sale prices were between $71.88 and $114.85, with an estimated average price of $93.45.

Marcho Partners LLP sold out a holding in Spire Global Inc. The sale prices were between $3.37 and $6.97, with an estimated average price of $5.

Marcho Partners LLP sold out a holding in Velo3D Inc. The sale prices were between $7.26 and $12.75, with an estimated average price of $9.47.

Marcho Partners LLP sold out a holding in Altimeter Growth Corp. The sale prices were between $10.08 and $17.06, with an estimated average price of $12.37.

Marcho Partners LLP sold out a holding in Rocket Lab USA Inc. The sale prices were between $11.33 and $16.28, with an estimated average price of $13.71.

Marcho Partners LLP sold out a holding in MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. The sale prices were between $11.35 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $12.62.