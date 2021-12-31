Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Marcho Partners LLP Buys GitLab Inc, Wix.com, Cazoo Group, Sells AppLovin Corp, Unity Software Inc, Spire Global Inc

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Marcho Partners LLP (Current Portfolio) buys GitLab Inc, Wix.com, Cazoo Group, MercadoLibre Inc, sells AppLovin Corp, Unity Software Inc, Spire Global Inc, Sea, Farfetch during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marcho Partners LLP. As of 2021Q4, Marcho Partners LLP owns 11 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Marcho Partners LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/marcho+partners+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Marcho Partners LLP
  1. Wix.com Ltd (WIX) - 1,519,150 shares, 18.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.99%
  2. MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 149,956 shares, 15.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.15%
  3. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 113,369 shares, 12.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.6%
  4. Elastic NV (ESTC) - 1,204,846 shares, 11.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.60%
  5. Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) - 20,765,366 shares, 9.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 383.99%
New Purchase: GitLab Inc (GTLB)

Marcho Partners LLP initiated holding in GitLab Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.75 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $61.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.77%. The holding were 1,154,622 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)

Marcho Partners LLP added to a holding in Wix.com Ltd by 71.99%. The purchase prices were between $138.73 and $200.92, with an estimated average price of $172.82. The stock is now traded at around $86.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.76%. The holding were 1,519,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO)

Marcho Partners LLP added to a holding in Cazoo Group Ltd by 383.99%. The purchase prices were between $5.96 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $7.72. The stock is now traded at around $4.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.69%. The holding were 20,765,366 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Marcho Partners LLP added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 43.15%. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $937.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.71%. The holding were 149,956 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: AppLovin Corp (APP)

Marcho Partners LLP sold out a holding in AppLovin Corp. The sale prices were between $71.88 and $114.85, with an estimated average price of $93.45.

Sold Out: Spire Global Inc (SPIR)

Marcho Partners LLP sold out a holding in Spire Global Inc. The sale prices were between $3.37 and $6.97, with an estimated average price of $5.

Sold Out: Velo3D Inc (VLD)

Marcho Partners LLP sold out a holding in Velo3D Inc. The sale prices were between $7.26 and $12.75, with an estimated average price of $9.47.

Sold Out: Altimeter Growth Corp (AGC)

Marcho Partners LLP sold out a holding in Altimeter Growth Corp. The sale prices were between $10.08 and $17.06, with an estimated average price of $12.37.

Sold Out: Rocket Lab USA Inc (RKLB)

Marcho Partners LLP sold out a holding in Rocket Lab USA Inc. The sale prices were between $11.33 and $16.28, with an estimated average price of $13.71.

Sold Out: MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (MEKA)

Marcho Partners LLP sold out a holding in MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. The sale prices were between $11.35 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $12.62.



Here is the complete portfolio of Marcho Partners LLP. Also check out:

1. Marcho Partners LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Marcho Partners LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Marcho Partners LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Marcho Partners LLP keeps buying
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus