Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, iShares Gold Trust, Sells First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fix

- New Purchases: SCHP, VIG, IAU, SCZ, PDBC, GLDM, UCON, SCHA, DMXF, GLTR, PPTY, ESML, SDVY, BCI, USXF, SDY, ESGV, SLVP, DIV, VFQY, SCHB, SPMD, VSGX, FPE, EUSB, REET, DSI, XLSR, EMXC, FDM, DFIV, ET,
- Added Positions: VIGI, DGRO, XLRE, RDVY, IDEV, VCSH, HDV, AGG, ITOT, OUNZ, IAGG, VSS, FKU, IEUR, VNQI, VYMI, IGRO, VGIT, IJR, SCHR, VNQ, VGLT, ACWV, BWX, BWZ, BNDX, IWF, VTI, IXC, GLD, IJH,
- Reduced Positions: LMBS, DEED, FIXD, AAPL, GUNR, FTSL, SPY, FEMB, VO, QCLN, VPL, SUB, VB, VWO, BND, HYLS, AMZN, VXF, MSFT, XSOE, GOOG, ESGD, MUB, VEA, GOOGL, ICLN, VCIT, BOND, SCHX, BSV, IPAC, VMBS, SCHH, SCHE, IVV, IEMG, CRM, VYM, PFE, SCHD, BIO,
- Sold Out: USB, FTGC, FMB, JPST, NULG, NULV, EWX, FTC, XOM, FEX, NVDA, GWX, NUDM, NUSC, FTA, FEP, ESGU, NUEM, FTSM, PAVE, RFDI, SLQD, FVD, FB, JPM, FAAR, VUG, FEM, TSLA, VV, FDT, FMF, HD, FXD, XLK, ENB, EXAS, FPXI, JNJ, VTV, AGGY, EPS, RING, VEU, LAD, ESGE, DIS, CSCO, FIW, BAC, CMBS, AOR, QTEC, LWLG,
For the details of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/walkner+condon+financial+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC
- Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 144,963 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.99%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 22,001 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98%
- Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL) - 75,656 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.69%
- Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 90,532 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 19,607 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.55%
Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $63.1, with an estimated average price of $62.27. The stock is now traded at around $60.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 90,532 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $158.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 12,328 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $36.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 55,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)
Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $13.05 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $14.1. The stock is now traded at around $15.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 110,877 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)
Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.99 and $75.86, with an estimated average price of $73.08. The stock is now traded at around $67.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 21,155 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)
Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The purchase prices were between $17.43 and $18.55, with an estimated average price of $17.86. The stock is now traded at around $18.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 65,603 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)
Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 44.30%. The purchase prices were between $81.39 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $84.18. The stock is now traded at around $79.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 36,422 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 77.34%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $55.68, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $52.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 33,967 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)
Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) by 78.48%. The purchase prices were between $44.24 and $51.81, with an estimated average price of $47.81. The stock is now traded at around $44.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 28,259 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)
Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets by 78.19%. The purchase prices were between $64.32 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $67.03. The stock is now traded at around $64.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 9,854 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)
Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.93%. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $50.33. The stock is now traded at around $49.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 18,252 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 87.04%. The purchase prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25. The stock is now traded at around $79.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,317 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09.Sold Out: FIRST TR EXCH VII (FTGC)
Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII. The sale prices were between $21.79 and $24.04, with an estimated average price of $23.08.Sold Out: First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB)
Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. The sale prices were between $56.15 and $56.89, with an estimated average price of $56.56.Sold Out: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51.Sold Out: Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG)
Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $61.67 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $67.3.Sold Out: Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV)
Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $36.02 and $38.9, with an estimated average price of $37.59.
Here is the complete portfolio of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC. Also check out:
1. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs