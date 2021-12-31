Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, iShares Gold Trust, Sells First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fix

New Purchases: SCHP, VIG, IAU, SCZ, PDBC, GLDM, UCON, SCHA, DMXF, GLTR, PPTY, ESML, SDVY, BCI, USXF, SDY, ESGV, SLVP, DIV, VFQY, SCHB, SPMD, VSGX, FPE, EUSB, REET, DSI, XLSR, EMXC, FDM, DFIV, ET,

SCHP, VIG, IAU, SCZ, PDBC, GLDM, UCON, SCHA, DMXF, GLTR, PPTY, ESML, SDVY, BCI, USXF, SDY, ESGV, SLVP, DIV, VFQY, SCHB, SPMD, VSGX, FPE, EUSB, REET, DSI, XLSR, EMXC, FDM, DFIV, ET, Added Positions: VIGI, DGRO, XLRE, RDVY, IDEV, VCSH, HDV, AGG, ITOT, OUNZ, IAGG, VSS, FKU, IEUR, VNQI, VYMI, IGRO, VGIT, IJR, SCHR, VNQ, VGLT, ACWV, BWX, BWZ, BNDX, IWF, VTI, IXC, GLD, IJH,

VIGI, DGRO, XLRE, RDVY, IDEV, VCSH, HDV, AGG, ITOT, OUNZ, IAGG, VSS, FKU, IEUR, VNQI, VYMI, IGRO, VGIT, IJR, SCHR, VNQ, VGLT, ACWV, BWX, BWZ, BNDX, IWF, VTI, IXC, GLD, IJH, Reduced Positions: LMBS, DEED, FIXD, AAPL, GUNR, FTSL, SPY, FEMB, VO, QCLN, VPL, SUB, VB, VWO, BND, HYLS, AMZN, VXF, MSFT, XSOE, GOOG, ESGD, MUB, VEA, GOOGL, ICLN, VCIT, BOND, SCHX, BSV, IPAC, VMBS, SCHH, SCHE, IVV, IEMG, CRM, VYM, PFE, SCHD, BIO,

LMBS, DEED, FIXD, AAPL, GUNR, FTSL, SPY, FEMB, VO, QCLN, VPL, SUB, VB, VWO, BND, HYLS, AMZN, VXF, MSFT, XSOE, GOOG, ESGD, MUB, VEA, GOOGL, ICLN, VCIT, BOND, SCHX, BSV, IPAC, VMBS, SCHH, SCHE, IVV, IEMG, CRM, VYM, PFE, SCHD, BIO, Sold Out: USB, FTGC, FMB, JPST, NULG, NULV, EWX, FTC, XOM, FEX, NVDA, GWX, NUDM, NUSC, FTA, FEP, ESGU, NUEM, FTSM, PAVE, RFDI, SLQD, FVD, FB, JPM, FAAR, VUG, FEM, TSLA, VV, FDT, FMF, HD, FXD, XLK, ENB, EXAS, FPXI, JNJ, VTV, AGGY, EPS, RING, VEU, LAD, ESGE, DIS, CSCO, FIW, BAC, CMBS, AOR, QTEC, LWLG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, iShares Gold Trust, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, sells First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Apple Inc, U.S. Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q4, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owns 120 stocks with a total value of $154 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/walkner+condon+financial+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 144,963 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.99% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 22,001 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98% Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL) - 75,656 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.69% Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 90,532 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 19,607 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.55%

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $63.1, with an estimated average price of $62.27. The stock is now traded at around $60.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 90,532 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $158.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 12,328 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $36.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 55,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $13.05 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $14.1. The stock is now traded at around $15.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 110,877 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.99 and $75.86, with an estimated average price of $73.08. The stock is now traded at around $67.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 21,155 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The purchase prices were between $17.43 and $18.55, with an estimated average price of $17.86. The stock is now traded at around $18.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 65,603 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 44.30%. The purchase prices were between $81.39 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $84.18. The stock is now traded at around $79.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 36,422 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 77.34%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $55.68, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $52.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 33,967 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) by 78.48%. The purchase prices were between $44.24 and $51.81, with an estimated average price of $47.81. The stock is now traded at around $44.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 28,259 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets by 78.19%. The purchase prices were between $64.32 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $67.03. The stock is now traded at around $64.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 9,854 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.93%. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $50.33. The stock is now traded at around $49.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 18,252 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 87.04%. The purchase prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25. The stock is now traded at around $79.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,317 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09.

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII. The sale prices were between $21.79 and $24.04, with an estimated average price of $23.08.

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. The sale prices were between $56.15 and $56.89, with an estimated average price of $56.56.

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51.

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $61.67 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $67.3.

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $36.02 and $38.9, with an estimated average price of $37.59.