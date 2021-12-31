Franchise Capital Ltd Buys Zhihu Inc, Enfusion Inc, Snowflake Inc, Sells DoorDash Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Moderna Inc

New Purchases: ENFN, SNOW, AFRM,

ENFN, SNOW, AFRM, Added Positions: ZH, GOTU, BZ,

ZH, GOTU, BZ, Reduced Positions: SE, AMD, SHOP, NVDA, DQ, FUTU, RBLX, RLX, COIN,

SE, AMD, SHOP, NVDA, DQ, FUTU, RBLX, RLX, COIN, Sold Out: DASH, TSM, MRNA, SQ, TAL, ZEPP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Zhihu Inc, Enfusion Inc, Snowflake Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc, Gaotu Techedu Inc, sells DoorDash Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Moderna Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Block Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Franchise Capital Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Franchise Capital Ltd owns 18 stocks with a total value of $591 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Franchise Capital Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/franchise+capital+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 1,577,604 shares, 15.57% of the total portfolio. Sea Ltd (SE) - 367,099 shares, 13.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.2% Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 1,643,508 shares, 12.91% of the total portfolio. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 44,272 shares, 10.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.5% Zhihu Inc (ZH) - 7,167,304 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 102.17%

Franchise Capital Ltd initiated holding in Enfusion Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.8 and $22.94, with an estimated average price of $20.15. The stock is now traded at around $15.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 588,873 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Franchise Capital Ltd initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $273.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 34,214 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Franchise Capital Ltd initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88. The stock is now traded at around $37.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 112,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Franchise Capital Ltd added to a holding in Zhihu Inc by 102.17%. The purchase prices were between $5.11 and $10.52, with an estimated average price of $7.89. The stock is now traded at around $3.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 7,167,304 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Franchise Capital Ltd added to a holding in Gaotu Techedu Inc by 61.24%. The purchase prices were between $1.56 and $4.01, with an estimated average price of $2.77. The stock is now traded at around $2.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 4,838,529 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Franchise Capital Ltd sold out a holding in DoorDash Inc. The sale prices were between $144.44 and $245.97, with an estimated average price of $188.51.

Franchise Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32.

Franchise Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.

Franchise Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

Franchise Capital Ltd sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $3.44 and $5.35, with an estimated average price of $4.52.

Franchise Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Zepp Health Corp. The sale prices were between $4.56 and $9.52, with an estimated average price of $7.46.