Franchise Capital Ltd Buys Zhihu Inc, Enfusion Inc, Snowflake Inc, Sells DoorDash Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Moderna Inc

1 minutes ago
Investment company Franchise Capital Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Zhihu Inc, Enfusion Inc, Snowflake Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc, Gaotu Techedu Inc, sells DoorDash Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Moderna Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Block Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Franchise Capital Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Franchise Capital Ltd owns 18 stocks with a total value of $591 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Franchise Capital Ltd
  1. Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 1,577,604 shares, 15.57% of the total portfolio.
  2. Sea Ltd (SE) - 367,099 shares, 13.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.2%
  3. Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 1,643,508 shares, 12.91% of the total portfolio.
  4. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 44,272 shares, 10.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.5%
  5. Zhihu Inc (ZH) - 7,167,304 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 102.17%
New Purchase: Enfusion Inc (ENFN)

Franchise Capital Ltd initiated holding in Enfusion Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.8 and $22.94, with an estimated average price of $20.15. The stock is now traded at around $15.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 588,873 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Franchise Capital Ltd initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $273.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 34,214 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)

Franchise Capital Ltd initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88. The stock is now traded at around $37.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 112,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Zhihu Inc (ZH)

Franchise Capital Ltd added to a holding in Zhihu Inc by 102.17%. The purchase prices were between $5.11 and $10.52, with an estimated average price of $7.89. The stock is now traded at around $3.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 7,167,304 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Gaotu Techedu Inc (GOTU)

Franchise Capital Ltd added to a holding in Gaotu Techedu Inc by 61.24%. The purchase prices were between $1.56 and $4.01, with an estimated average price of $2.77. The stock is now traded at around $2.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 4,838,529 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Franchise Capital Ltd sold out a holding in DoorDash Inc. The sale prices were between $144.44 and $245.97, with an estimated average price of $188.51.

Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Franchise Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32.

Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Franchise Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.

Sold Out: Block Inc (SQ)

Franchise Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

Sold Out: TAL Education Group (TAL)

Franchise Capital Ltd sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $3.44 and $5.35, with an estimated average price of $4.52.

Sold Out: Zepp Health Corp (ZEPP)

Franchise Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Zepp Health Corp. The sale prices were between $4.56 and $9.52, with an estimated average price of $7.46.



