Socorro Asset Management LP Buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Medtronic PLC, Sells American Tower Corp, Moody's Corporation, Caterpillar Inc

- New Purchases: BDXB.PFD, BMY,
- Added Positions: MDT, GRMN, TECK, MS,
- Reduced Positions: SRE, CMI, PLD, ETN, CARR, HD, UNP, MSFT, AES, LLY, ARE, BAC, CPT, AAPL, LRCX,
- Sold Out: AMT, MCO, CAT,
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 101,603 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio.
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 41,427 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio.
- Morgan Stanley (MS) - 148,330 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.46%
- Rayonier Inc (RYN) - 346,382 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio.
- Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 229,479 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio.
Socorro Asset Management LP initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $50.21 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $52.46. The stock is now traded at around $52.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 217,626 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)
Socorro Asset Management LP initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $67.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 155,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Socorro Asset Management LP added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 29.47%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $100.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 125,091 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Garmin Ltd (GRMN)
Socorro Asset Management LP added to a holding in Garmin Ltd by 27.44%. The purchase prices were between $129.31 and $165.15, with an estimated average price of $144.08. The stock is now traded at around $114.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 94,310 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Socorro Asset Management LP sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26.Sold Out: Moody's Corporation (MCO)
Socorro Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Moody's Corporation. The sale prices were between $349.73 and $406.69, with an estimated average price of $386.38.Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Socorro Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63.
