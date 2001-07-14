Labcorp Completes Acquisition of Personal Genome Diagnostics

Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, today announced that it has closed its acquisition of Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc. (PGDx), a leader in cancer genomics with a portfolio of comprehensive liquid biopsy and tissue-based products. The addition of PGDx and its technology complements and accelerates Labcorp’s existing liquid biopsy capabilities and expands Labcorp’s leading oncology portfolio of next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based genomic profiling capabilities, positioning Labcorp at the forefront of driving better patient outcomes in oncology.

The definitive+agreement for the transaction was announced on Dec. 23, 2021.

