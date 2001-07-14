L3Harris Completes Imager Integration for NOAA's Advanced Environmental Satellite

The fourth Advanced Baseline Imager (ABI) built by L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX, Financial) has been successfully integrated into NOAA’s Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-U (GOES-U), completing the series of advanced weather sensors for the GOES program, slated to launch in 2024.

The fourth L3Harris-built Advanced Baseline Imager being integrated onto the GOES-U satellite, scheduled to launch in 2024. Image credit: Lockheed Martin

The ABIs onboard the GOES series of satellites provide revolutionary technology by advancing weather observation and environmental monitoring services, and also by providing more advanced notice of fires, hurricanes, tornadoes and floods. The ABI provides high-resolution video of weather and environmental systems using 16 spectral bands delivering three times the amount of spectral coverage, four times the resolution and five times faster than the previous generation of GOES satellites.

For nearly 60 years, L3Harris has developed breakthrough technology and launched innovative solutions that further improve the accuracy of weather forecasts, measure climate change and increase life-saving warning times.

The third ABI is onboard NOAA’s GOES-T satellite, scheduled to launch March 1, 2022. GOES satellites are under command and control of the L3Harris-built enterprise ground system.

