Fluid Quip Technologies Expands Patent Portfolio

Fluid+Quip+Technologies (FQT), a subsidiary of Green+Plains+Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE), today announced it has acquired a robust family of patents from AB+Agri. The acquisition of these patents is joined by multiple additional patents that were recently issued to FQT. This patent portfolio expansion further exemplifies the commitment of FQT to develop, acquire and bring to market technologies which further enhance the base biofuels plant.

The purchased AB Agri patents, affords all rights to these patents. In the U.S., Patent Nos. 9,066,531 and 9,963,671 cover patented technologies designed for the efficient separation of protein from whole stillage from the dry-grind ethanol production process. The entire patent family is extensive and encompasses multiple countries around the world, including the U.S., Canada, Australia and a majority of the EU markets where FQT currently has technology installations. Additionally, the Fluid Quip Technologies’ recently issued patents cover a multitude of FQT’s technologies and extend to the US as well as Brazil and Canada.

“As the leading technology provider to the biofuels industry, we have been focused on both developing and discovering great technologies to enhance the base ethanol facility,” said Neal Jakel, Managing Director at Fluid Quip Technologies. “Our deep intellectual property portfolio along with the latest issued patents combined with the suite of AB Agri patents, adds incredible breadth to our existing technology portfolio. We are focused on developing great solutions to offer to the industry that further diversify and solidify revenues and are open to working with partners around the world to bring them forward. We are equipped to execute on delivering high quality technology systems to our clients around the world.”

About Fluid Quip Technologies

Fluid Quip Technologies® (FQT) provides custom technologies and engineering services to the biofuel and biochemical industries worldwide. FQT’s projects include full greenfield ethanol plant design, process optimization studies, yield improvement technologies, new co-product technologies, and turnkey capital projects. FQT has commercialized multiple patented and patent-pending technologies to enhance the base corn-to-ethanol dry grind process, create new and novel alternative feed products, and supply the growing need for carbohydrate feed-stocks into the biochemical market.

The AB Agri patents add to FQT’s existing and robust MSC™ protein technology portfolio, which includes U.S. Patent Nos. 8,778,433; 10,519,398; 10,800,994; 10,160,932; 10,233,404; 10,190,076; 10,266,790; and 10,926,267 covering methods and systems for producing high protein corn meal and for recovering oil, by processing whole stillage. For more information, visit www.fluidquiptechnologies.com

